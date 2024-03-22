Peaky Blinders movie: Confirmed! Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby, shooting to begin this September

'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight has confirmed the news of Cillian Murphy returning to the film as Tommy Shelby

Cillian Murphy returns to Peaky Blinders

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the 'Peaky Blinders' movie. Be ready! Today, we have one of the biggest and happiest news for all the Murphy fans. 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight has confirmed the news of the actor's return to the film as Tommy Shelby, and this is not all. Not only is Murphy returning as Tommy Shelby, but he will also start shooting for it in September.

Speaking to Birmingham World at the premiere of his new BBC drama 'The Town', 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight confirmed that Cillian Murphy will be reprising his beloved role in the upcoming film version of the British crime drama, as reported by Variety. "He definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth," Knight confirmed.

To note, ‘Peaky Blinders’ originally premiered on BBC Two overseas (its final two seasons moved to BBC One), but after the show arrived on Netflix, its popularity exploded. The series finale aired in April 2022, but Knight never hid his intentions to continue the story in a movie.

Cillian Murphy's Oscar win

Meanwhile, Cillian is basking in his Oscar glory. Earlier this month, he bagged his first Oscar for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who masterminded the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.

Murphy triumphed over Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction). ‘Oppenheimer’ also won Oscar awards for Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Directing, and Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards. Earlier, Murphy won the Best Actor award for ‘Oppenheimer’ at the BAFTA Awards 2024 and Golden Globe Awards 2024.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. ‘Oppenheimer’ is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception', 'Batman Begins', 'The Dark Knight', 'The Dark Knight Rises', and 'Dunkirk', Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

