Peter Dinklage joins Channing Tatum in 'Roofman'

Updated on: 23 October,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

The film is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a convict on the run who hides in a toy store where no one would find him

Peter Dinklage. Pic/AFP

Actor Peter Dinklage, who is known for portraying Tyrion Lannister in the TV series 'Game of Thrones', is set to join Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst in the film 'Roofman', reported Deadline.


It is written and directed by Derek Cianfrance.


The film is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a convict on the run who hides in a toy store where no one would find him.


Cianfrance's longtime collaborators Jamie Patricof of Hunting Lane and Lynette Howell Taylor of 51 Entertainment will produce alongside Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery for High-Frequency Entertainment and Dylan Sellers for Limelight.

The executive producers of the project are Tatum, Cianfrance and Jonathan Montepare and also limelight's Chris Parker. Jonathan Glickman, Becky Sloviter, and Thom Zadra of Miramax, as well as Jack Selby, Sam Romano, and Rick Covert of High Frequency, are executive producers along with Charles Barsamian

Dinklage was recently seen in the Amazon MGM Studios comedy Brothers opposite Josh Brolin and Brendan Fraser, reported Deadline.

