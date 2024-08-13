Voice actor Rachael Lillis, most popularly known for voicing Misty and Jessie in Pokémon anime series passed away on August 10. She was only 46 at the time

In a piece of sad news for all the fans of the cartoon show Pokémon, voice actor Rachael Lillis passed away on August 10 at the age of 46. Pokémon is one of the most popular cartoon series across the world. Lillis was the voice who gave life to iconic characters like Misty and Jessie. She was battling breast cancer since May.

The news of Lillis's passing was shared by her Pokémon co-star Veronica Taylor who was voice of lead character Ash Ketchum.

Taylor revealed the news of Lillis's demise along with a heartfelt tribute to her friend and colleague. “It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024,” Taylor wrote. “Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokémon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved. Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date.”

Reflecting on Lillis’s impact, Taylor wrote, “We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills… She will live on in our memories for eternity.”

I was lucky enough to know Rachael as a friend. She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end. She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory. She worked hard and cared deeply. — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) August 12, 2024

Rachael Lillis is a well-known name in the world of animation and video games. She began her career in the 1990s and quickly became a staple in the world of animation. Lillis is the voice behind two prominent and popular characters from Pokémon. She first voiced Misty, the water-type gym leader in the original Pokémon anime series that made its debut in 1998. Misty, alongside Ash, Pikachu, and Brock, became one of the most recognizable characters in the Pokémon universe. Lillis was also voice of Jessie of Team Rocket. She along with her partner James and talking cat Meowth formed the famous antagonist trio of the series.

Lillis also voiced some of the Pokémon in the series over the years. She was the voice of the pin singing Pokémon Jigglypuff and the fish Pokémon Goldeen. She also voiced for Nintendo’s popular Super Smash Bros. fighting game series.