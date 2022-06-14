Breaking News
Post Malone is now father of baby girl, announces engagement with his fiancee

Updated on: 14 June,2022 01:02 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI

Top

Post Malone. File pic


Rapper Post Malone revealed that he is now a father to his 'baby girl' and spilled the beans on engagement with his fiancee, while chatting with Howard Stern on the SiriusXM radio show on Monday.

As per Billboard, the rapper casually revealed the news while talking about what time he'd woken up to get to the studio. "(I woke up) at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and I played some (music)."




Stern went on to ask if 'baby girl' was in reference to his girlfriend. To which, Malone said, "That's my daughter." He also shared that he keeps things private because he wants to "let her make her own decisions."


