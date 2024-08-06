Cardi B, who was seated inside her black SUV yelled at the woman who asked her fans to vacate the building and said, “I’m recording you bitch, I’ll f**k you up for real"

Cardi B Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Pregnant Cardi B gets into a heated argument with woman: ‘I’ll f**k you up for real’ x 00:00

Rapper Cardi B, who announced her third pregnancy got into a heated argument with a local woman in New York City after a bunch of her fans gathered outside a residential building to take selfies. On July 29, a woman came out of her apartment block at 605 West 42nd Street and asked everyone to vacate the area. The woman also went on to kick a Cybertruck that was parked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardi B, who was seated inside her black SUV yelled at the woman and said, “I’m recording you bitch, I’ll f**k you up for real.” The ‘WAP’ rapper took to X, posted a video of the incident, and wrote in the caption, “Why y’all trying to make me sound bad?? This was July 28th and I was defending them but ok.”

Why y’all trying to make me sound bad?? This was July 28th and I was defending them but ok 😂😂 https://t.co/utpPmCpM9W pic.twitter.com/2GS2NEA7hZ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 5, 2024

Last week, the Grammy-winning rapper announced that she is pregnant and expecting her third child. Taking to her Instagram handle, she confirmed the news.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!" Cardi stated in her post, and shared a couple of photographs of herself in a red outfit, showing her baby bump.

"Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!" she wrote in the caption.

"It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!" she concluded her post.

Cardi B announced her pregnancy one day after filing for divorce from husband Offset, 32, after six years of marriage, according to a spokesperson for the rapper. "It's not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming," a representative claimed.

Cardi B is seeking primary custody of their children, son Wave Set, 2 1/2, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 6. Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 14, and Kody, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie, 9, from previous relationships.

Cardi B and Offset have had an on-and-off relationship since their marriage in September 2017, frequently as a result of his alleged infidelity. They announced their separation in 2018, and after reuniting, Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020, which they later called off.

(With inputs from ANI)