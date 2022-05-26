Breaking News
President Joe Biden to host BTS at the White House next week for a conversation about anti-Asian hate

Updated on: 26 May,2022 08:01 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent

The K-pop stars will appear at the White House next Tuesday, May 31

President Joe Biden to host BTS at the White House next week for a conversation about anti-Asian hate

BTS/Instagram


BTS will be heading to the White House next week to meet President Joe Biden for a special conversation related to Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month. The K-pop stars will appear at the White House on Tuesday, May 31, and to discuss rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian representation.






