President Joe Biden to host BTS at the White House next week for a conversation about anti-Asian hate

BTS will be heading to the White House next week to meet President Joe Biden for a special conversation related to Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month. The K-pop stars will appear at the White House on Tuesday, May 31, and to discuss rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian representation.
K-pop group @BTS_twt will join @POTUS next Tuesday "to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years," announces the @WhiteHouse. #BTS #AANHPI pic.twitter.com/Ykm6qtch4U— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 26, 2022