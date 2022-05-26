President Joe Biden to host BTS at the White House next week for a conversation about anti-Asian hate

The K-pop stars will appear at the White House next Tuesday, May 31

BTS/Instagram

BTS will be heading to the White House next week to meet President Joe Biden for a special conversation related to Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month. The K-pop stars will appear at the White House on Tuesday, May 31, and to discuss rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian representation.

K-pop group @BTS_twt will join @POTUS next Tuesday "to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years," announces the @WhiteHouse . #BTS #AANHPI pic.twitter.com/Ykm6qtch4U

BTS have also been preparing for the release of their upcoming album 'Proof,' which is set to arrive June 10. The three-CD collection will feature music from throughout the band’s discography, plus three new songs and a handful of unreleased demos.

In the recent past, the President welcomed pop stars like Olivia Rodrigo and the Jonas Brothers to encourage vaccination against Covid-19. Pentatonix also performed a song advocating booster shots.