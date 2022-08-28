Breaking News
Mumbai: Kharghar woman loses Rs 12 lakh to Instagram ‘friend’
Mumbai Crime: Man stabbed to death near Khar Subway
Sonali Phogat case: Goa Police arrest one more drug peddler
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Noida's twin towers: Timeline from rise to imminent fall
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie enjoy Sasural Genda Phool as they vibe to some Hindi music

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie enjoy 'Sasural Genda Phool' as they vibe to some Hindi music

Updated on: 28 August,2022 10:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Monday, she again took to Instagram to share how she spent last weekend with Malti Marie. In the photo, Priyanka was seen holding her seven-month-old daughter as she embraces her and takes a selfie

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie enjoy 'Sasural Genda Phool' as they vibe to some Hindi music

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP


Priyanka Chopra is currently busy soaking in the weekend fun with none other than daughter Malti Marie. The actor shared an adorable video of Malti Marie and in the background, we could hear the song from Sonam Kapoor-Abhishek Bachchan's film 'Delhi 6' - Genda Phool! In the video, Priyanka's little one is seen to be enjoying the music, as she kept nodding her adorable head to the beats of the song! Priyanka captioned the post, "Saturday mornings be like..."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)


Also Read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates 40th birthday with 'MM' and friends; see post

As usual, Priyanka didn't show her baby girl's face. On Monday, she again took to Instagram to share how she spent last weekend with Malti Marie. In the photo, Priyanka was seen holding her seven-month-old daughter as she embraces her and takes a selfie. Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. 

Play Quiz: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Have you watched the movie Liger?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
priyanka chopra hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK