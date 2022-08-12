Priyanka Chopra drops new glimpse of daughter Malti Marie in 'desi-girl' avatar

In the picture, the little one could be seen sporting a white T-shirt that reads, "desi girl." It reveals half of Malti's face and her tiny hands and legs. The toddler looked away from the camera, making the shirt even more visible to the eyes

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP

Global icon Priyanka Chopra dropped a new glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in a 'desi-girl' avatar on social media. On Thursday, our 'desi-girl' took to her Instagram stories and shared this new glimpse of Malti, with the hashtag 'desigirl'. In the picture, the little one could be seen sporting a white T-shirt that reads, "desi girl." It reveals half of Malti's face and her tiny hands and legs. The toddler looked away from the camera, making the shirt even more visible to the eyes.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is known as the 'OG' desi girl of the country, all thanks to her film 'Dostana' which gave her the 'desi' epithet. Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas have always been mindful about not revealing the face of their toddler. Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The two are parents to a daughter named Malti Marie.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

