Priyanka Chopra penned an emotional note saying she feels honoured and grateful that her production venture The Cycle of Love is set to be premièred at Telluride Fest. She also expressed how the milestone is special for her

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is feeling both honoured and delighted as her production venture The Cycle of Love is set to première at the Telluride Film Festival. Elated by the film’s première at the prestigious film festival, the actor wrote on her X timeline, “The Cycle of Love, directed by Academy Award winner Orlando von Einsiedel, is a remarkable story of resilience and devotion, inspired by PK Mahanandia’s extraordinary journey cycling across continents for love.”

“At Purple Pebble Pictures [her production house], our purpose has always been to champion unique narratives, intimate yet universal stories that deserve to be seen and celebrated on a larger stage,” she added.

A still from ‘The Cycle of Love’

Einsiedel also used his social media to spill his excitement, “It’s a true honour to have the world première of The Cycle of Love at the Telluride Film Festival. This film has involved a lot of passion and some tears, and is really special to me. Everyone deserves love, and PK’s story epitomises this in the most profound way. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who appears in the film and who entrusted us to share their stories, and fiercely proud of our incredibly talented teams who worked on and supported the film.”

