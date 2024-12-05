Madhu Chopra shared that actor-daughter Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, has shifted its operations to America and will not be producing anything in India, atleast for now

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Madhu Chopra

Shipped to the US

In a recent conversation, Madhu Chopra shared that actor-daughter Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, has shifted its operations. She revealed, “Purple Pebble has been moved to America, so we are not producing anything in India at the moment.” Addressing future prospects, she added, “God willing, if Priyanka comes to India, we’ll see, but there are no plans currently.” This transition indicates a stronger focus on international ventures. Not only has Priyanka shifted her base to the US, but now with her production house shifting too, we wonder when we will see the actor in a Bollywood film.

Kickstarting the buzz

This month will see the release of Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan. The film, which hits theatres in 20 days, will begin its promotional campaign next week. According to a source, the theatrical trailer launch is scheduled for Monday, December 9, in Mumbai. The event will feature the film’s lead cast, alongside director Kalees and producer Atlee. The excitement surrounding the film is high as it promises a mix of action and drama, with an intriguing storyline at its core. The team initially kept the promotions low-key due to the frenzy over Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

A pledge

Aditya Pancholi has pledged to donate his body to medical science after his death. By deciding to donate his body, Aditya hopes to support medical research and education, potentially saving lives and fostering future advancements in healthcare. He said, “As actors, we often portray heroes on screen, but true heroism lies in giving back to society in meaningful ways. By donating my body, I hope to inspire others.”