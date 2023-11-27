Pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra posing with Orlando Bloom, Chris Hemsworth is doing the rounds of social media. The celebrities were spotted at an F1 event in Abu Dhabi

Orlando Bloom and Priyanka Chopra

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra interacts with Orlando Bloom at F1 event in Abu Dhabi x 00:00

Pictures and videos of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas meeting Hollywood's Orlando Bloom has surfaced on social media. The two recently attended the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.The event which was held on Sunday saw Chopra-Jonas mingling with several Hollywood stars.

Priyanka Chopra was given a tour of the garage and also took pictures standing near a Ferrari. After the tour she was seen interacting with other celebs who graced the event. A video of her interacting with Orlando Bloom and then posing for pictures with him is doing the rounds on social media.

Orlando opted for a cool yet simple look as she donned a white t-shirt and biege pants. While Priyanka went for a pink and black outfit for the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka was also part of the group photo taken at F1 event. In the frame were also actor Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam Hemsworth. Chris was in a white T-shirt paired with a black shirt and matching black joggers. Actor Jason Statham and long-term partner, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, supermodel Naomi Campbell as well as rapper-singer will.i.am. Earlier pictures of Priyanka meeting F1 driver Lewis Hamilton at the race had also surfaced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ð (@jerryxmimi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.' She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Thousands of F1 fans flocked to the venue for the four-day festival for the biggest edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, with all-new fan experiences and vantage points introduced for the 2023 edition. With a range of new additions for 2023, this year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw more fans than ever before attend the F1 season finale, enjoying the spectacle from all-new vantage points such as the West Straight Grandstand and the Deck at Two hospitality space overlooking Turn 2. As well as watching the elite drivers during practice sessions, qualifying and the race, fans enjoyed a variety of entertainment off the track.

