Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be seen sharing screen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State, revealed what it was like to work on the high-testosterone sets being the only girl between the two

Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba and John Cena

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares being 'the only girl in masculine energy' on the sets of Heads of State x 00:00

When John Cena and Idris Elba teamed up back in 2021 in The Suicide Squad, it was crazy. Interestingly, the iconic duo’s on-screen chemistry as Peacemaker and Bloodsport sparked the idea for another wild ride in Prime Video’s Heads of State. However, this time around, they put on classy suits and stepped into political mayhem as Will Deringer (John Cena), President of the US and Sam Clarke (Idris Elba), the British Prime Minister. And to make things more interesting, jumping into the chaotic mix is the powerhouse Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who brings both grit and spunk to her role as M16 agent Noel Bisset.

Priyanka Chopra on being the only woman

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared what it was like to work with the two stars on the sets of Heads of State. She reflected on her time on the sets working with Cena and Elba, saying she was the only girl between them, making it a highly masculine energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka shared, “Oh, it was amazing. I didn't feel left out at all. It didn't feel like... It wasn't like it was high school. They wanted to work together when they did Suicide Squad, and that's where the inception of the movie came about. And Peter Safran (Producer) was like, we've got to bottle and sell this. So I'm just really happy to be on the ride with them and be the only girl in this, like, really masculine energy. I had a great time.”

About Heads of State

Heads of State is an upcoming American action comedy film helmed by Ilya Naishuller. Apart from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena and Idris Elba, the film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles, rounding out the star-studded ensemble cast. The film follows the story of two world leaders, who must set aside their rivalry to uncover a global conspiracy after they become targets of a ruthless foreign adversary.

Idris Elba and John Cena star as the U.K. Prime Minister and U.S. President in new film ‘HEADS OF STATE’



Releasing July 2 on Prime Videopic.twitter.com/YW3xhFIWVU — Pubity (@pubity) June 4, 2025

It is a high-stakes action comedy, featuring political twists and comedic turns. Heads of State premieres July 2 exclusively on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.