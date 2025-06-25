Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a silver satin gown at the Heads of State premiere, revealing her daughter Malti helped her get ready. The film, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, releases on Prime Video on July 2

Priyanka Chopra at Heads of State premiere

Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, and John Cena are gearing up for the release of their film 'Heads of State'. The team held the premiere in New York City on Tuesday night, and as always, Desi Girl stole the spotlight with a stunning glam look.

Priyanka's daughter helped her get ready

For the premiere, Priyanka dazzled in a silver satin halter-neck backless dress. She completed the look with a smoky eye, open hair, and minimal accessories. On the red carpet, Priyanka revealed that her daughter, Malti Marie, is the real boss at home. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the film's premiere, a cheerful Priyanka shared, "She runs the house. She is so fun and precocious, and loves everything about life — joyous, curious, and kind. She just makes every day so amazing."

When asked if Malti helped her get ready for the premiere night, the proud mom said, "Yes, she did. She always does, actually mostly when she's with me."

Priyanka calls Heads of State perfect for family time watch

Meanwhile, speaking to Extra TV about her excitement for the film, Priyanka said, "I had a screening with my friends and family last night. Just seeing the movie with people is so fun, and I'm so glad that it's coming out on the July 4th weekend, because people will be together — at least in America. And this is the kind of movie you wanna watch with friends."

About Heads of State

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is an action-comedy film starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles. It also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles.

The film premieres exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In this action-packed thriller, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with characters played by Cena and Elba to navigate a high-stakes mission after a diplomatic operation goes wrong.

What’s Next for Priyanka Chopra

The 42-year-old actress also has SSMB 29, directed by SS Rajamouli. This marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She will also star in The Bluff, a 19th-century Caribbean pirate drama, co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean during the 19th century, The Bluff features Priyanka as a former pirate who must protect her family when her past resurfaces.