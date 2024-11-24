Idris Elba in talks to join cast of 'Masters of the Universe' movie

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Elba is in discussions for the role of Duncan aka Man-At-Arms. He joins the cast which also includes Camila Mendes as Teela and Alison Brie as Evil Lyn

British star Idris Elba is in negotiations to join the cast of Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films' live-action feature film "Masters of the Universe". Led by Nicholas Galitzine, the project is based on Mattel's famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series in 1983 as well as a 1987 film, starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Elba is in discussions for the role of Duncan aka Man-At-Arms. He joins the cast which also includes Camila Mendes as Teela and Alison Brie as Evil Lyn. While plot details are being kept under wraps, it is known that the story follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into the muscular He-Man. "With the help of his magical Power Sword, the hero is tasked with defending his home planet from the evil sorcerer Skeletor.

Evil-Lyn is Skeletor's second-in-command and wields a magic wand topped with a crystal orb," read the synopsis. Travis Knight, known for "Kubo and the Two Strings" and "Bumblebee", is on board to direct "Masters of the Universe". Chris Butler penned the screenplay, following initial drafts written by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee. Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner, Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are attached as producers.

