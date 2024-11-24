Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Idris Elba in talks to join cast of Masters of the Universe movie

Idris Elba in talks to join cast of 'Masters of the Universe' movie

Updated on: 24 November,2024 10:43 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Top

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Elba is in discussions for the role of Duncan aka Man-At-Arms. He joins the cast which also includes Camila Mendes as Teela and Alison Brie as Evil Lyn

Idris Elba in talks to join cast of 'Masters of the Universe' movie

Idris Elba. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Idris Elba in talks to join cast of 'Masters of the Universe' movie
x
00:00

British star Idris Elba is in negotiations to join the cast of Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films' live-action feature film "Masters of the Universe". Led by Nicholas Galitzine, the project is based on Mattel's famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series in 1983 as well as a 1987 film, starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.


According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Elba is in discussions for the role of Duncan aka Man-At-Arms. He joins the cast which also includes Camila Mendes as Teela and Alison Brie as Evil Lyn. While plot details are being kept under wraps, it is known that the story follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into the muscular He-Man. "With the help of his magical Power Sword, the hero is tasked with defending his home planet from the evil sorcerer Skeletor.


Evil-Lyn is Skeletor's second-in-command and wields a magic wand topped with a crystal orb," read the synopsis. Travis Knight, known for "Kubo and the Two Strings" and "Bumblebee", is on board to direct "Masters of the Universe". Chris Butler penned the screenplay, following initial drafts written by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee. Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner, Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are attached as producers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

idris elba hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK