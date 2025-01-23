For the 97th Academy Awards, about 180 short films had qualified in the category, out of which only five movies have managed to make it to the final race to grab the trophy

Anuja Poster

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Guneet Monga Kapoor couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2025. Their short film, Anuja, has secured a spot in Oscars 2025 in the Best Live Action Short Film category. The nominees for Oscars 2025 were announced today by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott.

Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wx0TZIpUen — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Anuja nominated for Oscars 2025

For the 97th Academy Awards, about 180 short films had qualified in the category, out of which only five movies have managed to make it to the final race to grab the trophy. The Academy posted on their official page that Anuja is nominated alongside Alien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to the happy news

As Anuja bagged the nominations, Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt note. The actress while sharing the poster of the film, wrote, "Yaaaay! ‘Anuja’ is heading to the 2025 Oscars as a nominee for Best Live Action Short Film! Incredible! Thank you to @theacademy for the amazing honour. Huge congratulations to @adam_j_graves for capturing the essence of love, family, and resilience so beautifully. I’m in awe of the incredible talent of our actresses, Sajda Pathan and @ananya_shanbhag_ , for their powerful performances and for bringing such depth and authenticity to these characters. It’s an honor for @purplepebblepictures and I to be a small part of this film’s journey alongside our amazing partners @suchitramattaistudio, @mindykaling, @guneetmonga, and @shine.global. Nothing makes me more proud than supporting the courageous storytelling of evocative films like this."

About Guneet Monga & Priyanka Chopra’s film

Guneet Monga Kapoor’s short film Anuja, which has been nominated in the Live Action Short Film category for the upcoming Academy Awards, is directed by Adam J. Graves. Anuja—starring Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbag—tells the story of two sisters trapped in the harsh reality of child labour in New Delhi.

The movie, which was originally produced by Guneet Monga, later gained Priyanka Chopra Jonas's support. Priyanka found the story thought-provoking and moving. “This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present. Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project,” the actor said in a statement

About Oscars 2025

The announcement of the 97th Oscar nominations was initially scheduled for January 17 but was pushed back to January 19 due to wildfires that erupted two weeks ago, damaging countless structures in Los Angeles and affecting many Oscar voters.

As the fires continued to burn in Los Angeles, the Academy adjusted the calendar once more, extending the voting period to January 17, moving the announcement date to January 23, and canceling the Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Oscar telecast, which will take place as planned on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, according to The Hollywood Reporter.