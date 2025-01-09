Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a post of “first responders” trying to control the wildfire, which has destroyed thousands of acres of land

Priyanka Chopra Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Amid deadly LA fires, Priyanka Chopra Jonas lauds brave first responders working tirelessly x 00:00

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas praised "brave" first responders for working through the night and continuing to help affected families in the wake of the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles. More than 1,000 structures have burned making it the most destructive in Los Angeles history. Several Hollywood celebs have also lost their homes to the tragic event.

Priyanka Chopra lauds first responders

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a post of “first responders” trying to control the wildfire, which has destroyed thousands of acres of land. Thanking them, she wrote: “A huge shoutout to the incredibly brave first responders. Thank you for working tirelessly overnight and continuing to help families affected. @lasdhq @losangelesfiredepartment @lapdhq.”

The actress had earlier shared a clip of the wildfire engulfing the Los Angeles neighbourhood. She could be heard saying in the video, "It’s crazy." Her post also included the caption, "My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight.”

A massive wildfire took over Los Angeles on January 7, 2025, forcing scores of residents to leave the place. Celebs such as Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Cameron Mathison, and Jennifer Hewitt have lost their family homes and mansions to the fires.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers and also features actor Karl Urban. 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. It was mostly filmed in Australia.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Besides that, she also has the second season of ‘Citadel’. Created by The Russo Brothers, the action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.