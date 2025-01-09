Breaking News
Paris Hilton watches her home burn to the ground on LIVE TV, more celebs lose property to LA fires

Updated on: 09 January,2025 09:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Paris Hilton took to Instagram and shared a video of watching the destruction on LIVE TV. In a comprehensive post, she wrote that no one should ever have to experience something like this

Paris Hilton watches her home burn to the ground on LIVE TV, more celebs lose property to LA fires

Paris Hilton at her Malibu home, LA fires Pic/Instagram, AFP

The deadly wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed the homes of several Hollywood celebs. The Palisades Fire, burning in LA's westside near Malibu and Santa Monica, has already destroyed at least 1,000 structures. It is the most destructive to ever occur in Los Angeles County, according to CalFire data.


Paris Hilton watches her Malibu home burn to the ground 


Paris Hilton took to Instagram and shared a video of watching the destruction on LIVE TV. In a comprehensive post, she wrote that no one should ever have to experience something like this. Heartbroken by the tragic events, Paris revealed that her son Phoenix took his first steps in this house where she built many precious memories, and wished for the same with daughter London.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

She wrote, While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heart aches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.”

Paris also revealed that her non-profit organisations are committed to supporting those affected by the fires. She also thanked the brave firefighters and first responders for risking their lives to protect everyone. 

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Cameron Mathison, and Jennifer Hewitt have also lost their homes to the fires. 

Oscar nominations delayed, voting extended

In the wake of the deadly wildfires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the Oscar nomination voting window. Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened on January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12. However, the deadline is now January 14. Also, the nominations announcement, originally scheduled to be announced on January 17, has moved to January 19.

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy wrote in his email, "We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."

