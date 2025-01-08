Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed concern over the massive wildfire that caused major destruction in California. The actress witnessed the fire from her home in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra recently shared her reaction to the Palisades Fire in LA that has scorched thousands of acres of land, forcing a huge number of people to evacuate the vicinity. The actress witnesses the massive wildfire from her luxurious home in Los Angeles which she shares with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to the story section of her official Instagram handle and posted a clip of the wildfire engulfing the Los Angeles neighborhood. The 'Aitraaz' actress can be heard saying in the video, "it’s crazy." Her post also included the caption, "My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight," along with a folded hand emojis. The video was shot by the actress from her LA home from where she could witness the massive fire in the distance.

Priyanka Chopra dropped another Insta story featuring the Palisades Fire in LA, "Fast-moving Palisades fire in LA scorches thousands of acres, destroys homes".

About the Palisade wildfire

A massive wildfire took over Los Angeles on 7th January 2025, forcing above 30,000 residents to leave the place. Numerous videos of the fire have been doing rounds on social media, leaving everyone concerned. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles.

The most destructive, the Palisades fire, is spreading rapidly across Los Angeles, with homes destroyed and major roads closed. Authorities are scrambling to manage the situation, with widespread evacuations and emergency declarations.

The out-of-control Palisades fire, which has burned more than 2,900 acres, is blazing through nearly five football fields per minute. It has prompted an emergency declaration from Los Angeles officials, who warned that the worst is yet to come due to the "tornado-like" winds complicating the firefighting efforts.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Talking about Priyanka professional lineup, the stunner has been busy with her Hollywood projects recently. However, reports claim that Priyanka Chopra will be working alongside the legendary filmmaker, SS Rajamouli in Pan-World Jungle Adventure titled, 'SSMB 29' for now. She will be seen sharing the screen with Mahesh Babu in the much-awaited drama. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

In addition to this, another report suggests that Priyanka might return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's "Don 3". If the reports turn out to be true, she will be seen reprising her role as Roma in the highly-talked-about sequel.

(with inputs from IANS)