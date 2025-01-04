Priyanka Chopra ringed in the New Year with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie in Turks and Caicos. The actress also shared a video where her little one can be seen singing

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra shares video of daughter Malti Marie singing in New Year post x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped pictures and videos that capture the start of her New Year. The actress celebrated the New Year at Turks ad Caicos with husband Nick Jonas and their little one Malti Marie. In the post shared by Priyanka, the actress also shared a video of the little one singing.

In one of the videos from the post, Priyanka Chopra can be seen recording Malti Marie singing. the little can be seen watching the film 'Moana' on television and singing along to a song from the film. When she stops in between, Priyanka prompts her to continue singing.

The post also includes adorable moments of the family of three enjoying by the beach.

When Malti spoke in Hindi

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. Despite spending most of her time in the US, Priyanka has made sure Malti Marie is aware of her Indian roots. The little one speaking in Hindi is proof that the former Miss World is ensuring her daughter is culturally rich. In October last year, Priyanka shared the video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Slide 19- sound on in Hindi…"

Priyanka to return to Indian cinema with Rajamouli film

A few days back it was reported that Priyanka Chopra will be returning to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's upcoming jungle adventure film starring Mahesh Babu. However, soon after he reports surfaced the film's team dismissed the same and brushed it off as rumours. An official confirmation on Priyanka's casting is yet awaited even as the film's team conducted the puja ceremony recently.

Priyanka was last seen on the Indian screens in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen in the second season of the spy series "Citadel," directed by Joe Russo. In the upcoming action thriller, she will reprise her role as the fiery Nadia Sinh. Actor Richard Madden will also return as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. Joining them are Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly. In addition to Citadel, she has two highly anticipated projects: The Bluff and Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.