Breaking News
India’s fastest swimmer gets 1-year ban for ‘misconduct’
Mid-Day revives vacay dreams for 40 Mumbai daily wagers
Mumbai: Touts run riot at Kurla terminus; watch video
Navi Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of 60-year-old scrap dealer
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi’s 5 guarantees set up contest
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > How Priyanka Chopra is connected to Varun Dhawan Samantha Ruth Prabhus Citadel Honey Bunny

How Priyanka Chopra is connected to Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

Updated on: 07 November,2024 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Before we dive right into Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s web series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny', it is paramount that as a viewer we understand its connection to the Priyanka Chopra version

How Priyanka Chopra is connected to Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
How Priyanka Chopra is connected to Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’
x
00:00

Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s web series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ premieres on Prime Video today (November 7). Before we dive right into the show, it is paramount that as a viewer we understand the connection it has with the original ‘Citadel’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. 


Is Varun Dhawan Priyanka Chopra’s father in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’?


‘Citadel’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows her as Nadia Sinh. Her father in the series Rahi Gambhir is played by Paul Bazely. Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a montage of clips from the show where Priyanka tells her daughter in the show that her grandfather is the toughest person she’s ever met. A man is seen describing Rahi as a criminal and a terrorist. The video cuts to Varun Dhawan. ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ shows Kashvi Majmundar as young Nadia while Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays her mother. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

About Raj and DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ shows Samantha as Honey, a former struggling actress who is recruited by Varun's character, Bunny, to become a spy. The plot takes a thrilling turn when, years later, the two are reunited to protect their daughter, Nadia, from the dangerous enemies of their past. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, the duo navigates a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj and DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. 

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is a stand-alone series

DK told ANI, "This is a standalone series of its own. And we were all very clear, us and even the Russo brothers, that this show will have its own tone and flavor. We wanted to make a show that is true to India, with Indian culture, Indian sensibilities, while standing up to a world standard. We never wanted to make a show that looks like a Hollywood show; we wanted to make a show that looks like it comes from India."

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, ‘Citadel’ and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' premieres on Prime Video on November 7.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Citadel Honey Bunny Citadel priyanka chopra varun dhawan samantha ruth prabhu Web Series Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK