Before we dive right into Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s web series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny', it is paramount that as a viewer we understand its connection to the Priyanka Chopra version

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article How Priyanka Chopra is connected to Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ x 00:00

Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s web series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ premieres on Prime Video today (November 7). Before we dive right into the show, it is paramount that as a viewer we understand the connection it has with the original ‘Citadel’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Varun Dhawan Priyanka Chopra’s father in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’?

‘Citadel’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows her as Nadia Sinh. Her father in the series Rahi Gambhir is played by Paul Bazely. Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a montage of clips from the show where Priyanka tells her daughter in the show that her grandfather is the toughest person she’s ever met. A man is seen describing Rahi as a criminal and a terrorist. The video cuts to Varun Dhawan. ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ shows Kashvi Majmundar as young Nadia while Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays her mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

About Raj and DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ shows Samantha as Honey, a former struggling actress who is recruited by Varun's character, Bunny, to become a spy. The plot takes a thrilling turn when, years later, the two are reunited to protect their daughter, Nadia, from the dangerous enemies of their past. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, the duo navigates a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj and DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is a stand-alone series

DK told ANI, "This is a standalone series of its own. And we were all very clear, us and even the Russo brothers, that this show will have its own tone and flavor. We wanted to make a show that is true to India, with Indian culture, Indian sensibilities, while standing up to a world standard. We never wanted to make a show that looks like a Hollywood show; we wanted to make a show that looks like it comes from India."

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, ‘Citadel’ and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' premieres on Prime Video on November 7.