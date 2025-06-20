On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka Chopra shared she lost part of her eyebrow on set—finishing her day with surgical glue and no complaints. A true testament for her fearless spirit

In Prime Video’s upcoming film Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps into full-blown action mode as Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent caught in a global crisis alongside the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the UK. Packed with high-stakes stunts, espionage, and fiery explosions, the film sets the tone for a thrilling ride—and Priyanka, as always, is at the centre of the storm.

During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot. She talked about the camaraderie on set, the pranks played on her, and how she helped ease tensions between her co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena during early days of filming.

One moment that stood out was her story of an injury she sustained while performing a stunt—losing a chunk of her eyebrow in the process. Far from shaken, she now calls the resulting scar one of her favourites, a reminder of the commitment and chaos behind making action cinema unforgettable.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “The camera has a matte box, and I was supposed to roll on the floor and fall, and it was raining. And the camera was supposed to come in close to me. So the camera operator came in a little bit closer–I came in a little bit closer, and it took out a chunk of my eyebrow. Could have been my eye, so I was very grateful that it wasn't. I just put surgical glue on there, stuck it. Finished my day, because I did not want to come back and shoot in the rain again.”

In Heads of State, an explosive action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller, international tensions turn personal when UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) find themselves in a public, petty rivalry that threatens the long-standing “special relationship” between their nations. But things take a dangerous turn when a mysterious foreign enemy targets them both, overpowering their elite security forces and forcing the two leaders into an uneasy alliance.

With no one else to trust, they turn to the sharp and fearless MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). As the unlikely trio goes on the run, they must overcome their differences to take down a deadly global conspiracy before it unravels the free world. The film also features standout performances from Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the action-comedy film Heads of State stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles and also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles in pivotal roles. The much-awaited film is a thrilling ride full of action, humor, and surprises which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.