South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope connected with the ARMY through Weverse where he mentioned that he will be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS J-hope Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS’ J-hope heads to New York for his solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope jetted off to New York for the second leg of his solo tour Hope on the Stage. After a 3-day concert in Seoul, the K-pop idol will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center. J-hope connected with the ARMY through Weverse where he mentioned that he will be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

BTS J-hope on Fallon Tonight

J-hope took to Weverse and was heard saying, “I’m going to the airport. I was packing, there was a lot to pack considering I was going on a tour. I’m performing together with Miguel for Jimmy Fallon. Look forward to it. I’m taking out all the English I learned for interviews right now. The aim for this tour is to be safe and not get hurt and go and come back well after finishing the concert.”

He added, “I just wanted to express my thanks for various things. There was a lot of time that I was together with you guys before leaving for NY, if you guys liked it, it’d have the best meaning for me. I’ll go and come back well.”

About BTS J-hope’s solo tour

After NY, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium. The Los Angeles stop is expected to be a historic event, as it will mark the first time a Korean solo artist has headlined a US stadium, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.

The Hope on the Stage tour marks a significant moment in the BTS member’s career as he resumed his professional life following mandatory military enlistment. J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group who returned in June 2024. The group, who performed their final concert together in 2022 at the "Yet to Come" event in Busan, South Korea, is expected to reunite as a full group later this year once all members have completed their service.