South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope is all set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2025. This will be the Neuron hitmaker’s second time on the coveted stage. Earlier, he made history as the first K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, where he captivated a crowd of over 105,000, performing an energetic 18-song set.

BTS J-hope’s message for ARMY

In a video message, J-hope can be heard saying, “What’s up ARMY? I’m so excited to headline Lollapalooza Berlin this year. This will be my first-ever solo headline festival performance in Europe this year. It’s going to be so special and I can’t wait to perform alongside amazing artists like Justin Timberlake, Gracie, and so many more. I’ll see you in Germany this summer.”

The music festival is set to take place on July 12-13 at Olympiastadion Berlin in the German capital. The date for J-hope’s performance has not been revealed yet.

BTS J-hope’s new single Sweet Dreams

BTS’ music agency BigHit recently announced J-hope’s new single Sweet Dreams with Miguel. A statement shared on Weverse read, “The R&B pop track is a heartfelt serenade that expresses the genuine desire to boldly love and be loved. Grammy-award-winning artist Miguel lends his soulful vocals to the song. We hope you enjoy Sweet Dreams as J-hope and Miguel gently deliver this dreamy, sweet melody of love.”

Sweet Dreams will premiere live during J-hope’s Hope on the Stage concert in Seoul. The date for its release is March 7 at 2 PM.

BTS’ J-hope’s first-ever solo world tour

J-hope is officially set to embark on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage. The rapper will travel to 15 cities, including six in North America, marking the first time he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist in his career. The tour will kick off with three nights in Seoul, followed by a highly anticipated North American leg. J-hope, whose birth name is Hoseok Jung, will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center.

Afterward, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.