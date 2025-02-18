South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope, who celebrates his birthday today, donated Rs 1.2 crore to the Seoul Asan Medical Center Children's Hospital to help kids with incurable illnesses

BTS' J-hope Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope turns 31 on February 18. The K-pop idol who is known for his generosity has marked his birthday by donating a mammoth financial aid for children battling incurable illnesses. According to reports, the Neuron hitmaker has donated 200 million WON or Rs 1.2 crore to the Seoul Asan Medical Center Children's Hospital. He also expressed his intention to continue supporting the hospital in the future.

BTS J-hope’s statement after donating Rs 1.2 crore

BTS’ J-hope was reportedly quoted stating, “I hope this can be of some small help to children who are suffering even at this moment. I sincerely hope that children can dream of a healthy and hopeful future. I also wanted to repay ' ARMY who always sends me so much love. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again, and I think it is truly meaningful that I will continue to donate every year starting on my birthday this year.”

BTS’ Jin is the first to wish J-hope

BTS’ eldest member Jin, who was also present during J-hope’s military discharge took to Weverse and wrote, “Happy Birthday Hobi-ah it's your birthday, have you eaten? If you haven't eaten yet, I'll buy you the spicy raw fish soup that you like (to be honest, it's what I like).”

BTS’ J-hope’s first-ever solo world tour

J-hope is officially set to embark on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage. The rapper will travel to 15 cities, including six in North America, marking the first time he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist in his career. The tour will kick off with three nights in Seoul, followed by a highly anticipated North American leg. J-hope, whose birth name is Hoseok Jung, will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center.

Afterward, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium. The Los Angeles stop is expected to be a historic event, as it will mark the first time a Korean solo artist has headlined a US stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.