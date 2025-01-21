Popular boy band BTS member J-hope will be the first Korean male solo artist to perform for the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity event at La Defense Arena

BTS' J-hope Pic/X

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope arrived in Paris to perform for the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity event at La Defense Arena. The K-pop idol will be the first Korean male solo artist to perform at the gala. He will share the stage with Katy Perry, John Legend, and Rose of Blackpink. As J-hope left his hotel, he encountered ARMY who kept chanting his name. Watch the video below.

BTS’ J-hope patiently signs autographs for ARMY in Paris

In a viral video, J-hope, fondly known as Hobi, can be seen blowing kisses to his fans gathered outside a hotel in Paris. He waits to sign autographs and smiles as one ARMY says, “I love you”. The K-pop idol looked handsome as always in a black t-shirt, jeans, and a multi-coloured checkered jacket. Watch the video below.

hobi looks amazing, the ultimate fashionista! ARMYs in Paris are shouting “j-Hope, j-Hope, j-Hope!” and hobi's signing so many albums 😭pic.twitter.com/0Xb4vZh4Ct — jayvee (@uarmyvibe) January 20, 2025

According to a report by the Korea Herald, the charity event is organised by France’s Operation Pieces Jaunes foundation and is led by First Lady Brigitte Macron. It raises funds to support hospitalized children and adolescents.

This marks J-hope’s visit to France after 6 years. He had earlier visited with his fellow bandmates as a part of the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour in 2019.

BTS’ J-hope’s first-ever solo world tour

J-hope is officially set to embark on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage. The rapper will travel to 15 cities, including six in North America, marking the first time he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist in his career.

The tour will kick off with three nights in Seoul, followed by a highly anticipated North American leg. J-hope, whose birth name is Hoseok Jung, will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center.

Afterward, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium.

The Los Angeles stop is expected to be a historic event, as it will mark the first time a Korean solo artist has headlined a US stadium.

The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.

J-hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group who returned in June 2024.