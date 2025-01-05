Breaking News
BTS' J-hope reflects on 2024, reveals he was anxious and worried about plans after military discharge

Updated on: 05 January,2025 02:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS member J-hope, who was discharged from the military in October 2024, wrote, "I was happy when the time finally came, but I was anxious as I worried about the plans after my discharge"

BTS' J-hope Pic/X

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope bid adieu to 2024 by dropping a series of pictures on Instagram, as well as a note on Weverse, addressing the BTS ARMY. As he reflected on the previous year, the K-pop idol shared how he was anxious and worried about plans after his military discharge in October. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)



BTS’ J-hope’s first Weverse post of 2025

J-hope wrote, “It's 2025. How was your 2024, everyone? To me, I think 2024 was a year where I experienced a lot of mixed feelings and alternated through many emotions. I was happy that it had become the year of my discharge, but then I was at a loss on how to wait until October again. I was happy when the time finally came, but I was anxious as I worried about the plans after my discharge.”

The ‘Neuron’ hitmaker continued, “When I was discharged, a happiness I couldn't control came and went. While doing a lot of things, I concluded the year by myself with nerves and excitement for 2025. Each of us would have experienced different joys, anger, sorrows, and happiness. But just for a moment, with a warm heart, let's console 2024 and say goodbye.”

BTS' J-hope approaches 2025 with a plan

“I hope in 2025, everyone will bloom fully and beautifully! I can feel, from within the nature of 2025, that this year will be a very important year for me too. I'll show you a lot of things! I'm going to approach the year with a plan—a little more maturely, more well-suited to me—that can satisfy everyone. The same goes for me, but in order for us to share a lot of moments together, good health is the first priority, right? 2025! Receive a lot of blessings, take care of your health, and, with more sincerity than anyone else, I cheer on everyone's first footsteps in the new year. Have strength, ARMY. I love you, ARMY.” he added. 

BTS' J-hope donates 100 million won after plane crash

J-hope, who was discharged last year from his mandatory military service in October, extended a generous hand to the bereaved families of the recent Jeju Air plane crash that shook South Korea. The K-pop idol made this donation via Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association. 

BTS J-hope Kpop New Year 2025 Korean Entertainment

