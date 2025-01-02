South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope said, "Upon hearing the news of the accident, I decided to make this donation to help the bereaved families as much as I can."

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope who was discharged last year from his mandatory military service has extended a generous hand to the bereaved families of the recent Jeju Air plane crash that shook South Korea. The K-pop idol made this donation via Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.

BTS’ J-hope’s statement on the Jeju Air plane crash

According to All Kpop, J-hope said, "Upon hearing the news of the accident, I decided to make this donation to help the bereaved families as much as I can. I offer my deepest condolences and comfort to the bereaved families and everyone affected by this tragedy. My heart goes out to those enduring this unimaginable pain."

Hope Bridge Secretary-General Shin Hoon said, "I am grateful for J-Hope's heart for the bereaved families, We will do our best to ensure that J-Hope's warm donation is fully delivered to the bereaved families."

Earlier, on BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V’s birthday, music agency BigHit announced that there won’t be any content due to the tragic event. They wrote, “We express our deepest condolences to the victims who lost their lives in the recent aviation accident and to their loved ones. We would like to inform you that V’s birthday content, originally scheduled to be released today December 30th, 2024 (KST) will not take place today. We ask for your generous understanding. Thank you.” The agency also postponed episode 16 of Run Jin.

Plane crash in South Korea claims over 170 lives

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when a Jeju Air passenger jet, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, belly-landed and exploded at Muan International Airport, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

With its landing gear not deployed, the aircraft veered off the runway while landing, skidding across the ground, hitting a concrete wall, and bursting into flames.

Earlier, the South Korean authorities confirmed that 179 people were killed and two people were rescued out of 181 aboard.

J-hope was discharged from his mandatory military service in October 2023, after completing an 18-month commitment. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.