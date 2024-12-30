As BTS' V turned a year older, fans across the globe expected a barrage of content from BigHit music as per tradition. However, the boy band’s agency has refrained from doing so

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article No content related to BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V's birthday after tragic plane crash in South Korea x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V celebrates his birthday on December 30. As the K-pop idol turned a year older, fans across the globe expected a barrage of content from BigHit music as per tradition. However, the boy band’s agency has refrained from doing so following the tragic plane crash in South Korea that claimed over 170 lives.

BigHit refrains from posting V’s birthday content

BigHit took to social media and wrote, “Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC. We express our deepest condolences to the victims who lost their lives in the recent aviation accident and to their loved ones. We would like to inform you that V’s birthday content, originally scheduled to be released today on December 30th, 2024 (KST) will not take place today. We ask for your generous understanding. Thank you.” The agency also postponed episode 16 of Run Jin.

Plane crash in South Korea claims over 170 lives

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when a Jeju Air passenger jet, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, belly-landed and exploded at Muan International Airport, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

With its landing gear not deployed, the aircraft veered off the runway while landing, skidding across the ground, hitting a concrete wall, and bursting into flames.

Earlier, the South Korean authorities confirmed that 179 people were killed and two people were rescued out of 181 aboard.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung had a difficult 2024

Earlier this month, Kim Taehyung, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service took the internet off-guard with a heartwrenching post informing fans about the demise of his beloved dog Yeontan. Affectionately called "Tannie”, the Pomeranian left for a heavenly abode.

He wrote, “To be honest, the reason I've come to write a post like this is because Yeontan has recently left on a long journey to doggy heaven. I've thought a lot about how to tell you all about this, but I convey this news as I thought it would be right to tell all ARMYs who have sent so much love until now. I would be thankful if ARMYs would be able to think of Yeontan here and there so that he can be happy in heaven too.”

Meanwhile, V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025.