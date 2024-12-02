Affectionately called "Tannie”, the Pomeranian left for a heavenly abode. The news has left the BTS ARMY heartbroken with several taking to social media to mourn the death of V’s furry friend

BTS' V with his dog Yeontan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung shares heartwrenching post as his beloved dog Yeontan dies x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS’ member V aka Kim Taehyung, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service took the internet off-guard with a heartwrenching post informing fans about the demise of his beloved dog Yeontan. Affectionately called "Tannie”, the Pomeranian left for a heavenly abode. The news has left the ARMY heartbroken with several taking to social media to mourn the death of V’s furry friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTS' V mourns the demise of his dog Yeontan

V took to his Instagram stories and penned a comprehensive note that read, “Hello ARMYs, are you all having a warm end of the year? I'm glad that the weather isn't too cold yet! I think I'm giving my greetings to ARMYs through a song for the first time in a while. All the fun memories I have of the duet with Hyo Shin hyung, whom I really like, and the carol with Bing Crosby, whom I respect so much, that will be released soon, and the time spent preparing for them, pass me by. And now, it's already December of this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

He added, “To be honest, the reason I've come to write a post like this is because Yeontan has left on a long journey to doggy heaven recently. I've thought a lot about how to tell you all about this, but I convey this news as I thought it would be right to tell all ARMYs who have sent so much love until now. I would be thankful if ARMYs would be able to think of Yeontan here and there so that he can be happy in heaven too. I hope it will be a warm end of the year where you can tell your loved ones around you that you love them one more time. I hope ARMYs will always be healthy until the day we meet again! I love you, thank you.”

V also shared a carousal on his Instagram feed with the moments he has shared with Yeontan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

BTS ARMY reacts to V’s dog Yeontan’s death

One user wrote, “I used to wonder how Taehyung would feel if Tannie died before finishing his military service 'cause he was unwell so long back... The inevitable happened and now I am crying for a pup whom I didn't even know personally, so how would Taehyung must be feeling rn... I wish him happiness and hope the lil puppy who brought joy to Taetae rests in peace.”

“Taehyung loves his dog very much and parting with her will be difficult for him. I wish him good health and that he gets over it quickly, even though this is not possible at the moment,” added another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

One fan page paid tribute stating, “Every moment with Yeontan was filled with so much joy and happiness. sending strength to tae and his family, thank you for taking care of Tannie so well and fighting for him to the last. this fluffy ball was important to so many of us and I guarantee he will live in our hearts forever. Tannie, please be happy in Rainbow Land as well and if life exists there, then I hope you will live a long and healthy life without any pain. grateful you can be forever enshrined in the layover album, you were such a star. love you as if you were my pet.”

Meanwhile, V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025.