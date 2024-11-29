For the track Winter Ahead, which exudes jazz vibes, BTS member V has collaborated with Park Hyo Shin and features Aida, a model who plays the female lead in the music video

South Korean boy band BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung unveiled his new music video ‘Winter Ahead’ on November 29 (today). The over 6-minute video is already being hailed as a cinematic masterpiece by the ARMY. For this track that exudes jazz vibes, V has collaborated with Park Hyo Shin and features Aida, a model who plays the female lead.

BTS’ V’s ‘Winter Ahead’ music video explained

The music video opens with V living in a mammoth countryside cottage, where he is busy sculpting a beautiful woman. He has fallen in love with her and imagines creating a paradise where they spend time with each other singing, dancing, and celebrating special occasions. However, towards the end, it is revealed that V has created this reality in his head and imagines all of it as an artist with an underlying pain of loneliness.

BTS ARMY reacts to ‘Winter Ahead’ music video

One user wrote on X, “Portraying the tortured, lonely artist by literally sculpting and chiseling away his life, trying to create something so perfect... only to lose himself in the process and ultimately have to face reality. I love you Kim Taehyung.”

“Can we talk about how insanely talented Kim Taehyung is as an actor to be able to so clearly communicate the emotions of this scene with just his facial expressions alone- absolutely NO dialogue just the emotions he can put in his eyes??? give him an Oscar,” added another.

One user commented, “This song feels like a hug. You sing through your voice and end up touching my soul every time. Kim Taehyung you are truly an incredible man and I can never appreciate you enough. Even stringing words into sentences can't do justice to what you are and the masterpiece you create.”

Another fan wrote, “The fear and hurt in the sculpted Taehyung’s face when he realized he and the girl were indeed not real, after touching the scar/symbol behind his ear. OH KIM TAEHYUNG! THIS IS CINEMA!!!”

Meanwhile, V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government.