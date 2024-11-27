Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS V aka Kim Taehyung dances with a mystery girl in Winter Ahead teaser 2 ARMY reacts

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung dances with a mystery girl in ‘Winter Ahead’ teaser 2; ARMY reacts

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Top

‘Winter Ahead’ teaser 2 features a mystery woman dancing with V aka Kim Taehyung as he supposedly celebrates his birthday, the BTS ARMY has reacted to the clip that has gone viral

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung dances with a mystery girl in ‘Winter Ahead’ teaser 2; ARMY reacts

Stills of V from Winter Ahead teaser 2

Listen to this article
BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung dances with a mystery girl in ‘Winter Ahead’ teaser 2; ARMY reacts
x
00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is back with the second teaser for his upcoming song ‘Winter Ahead’. The K-pop idol has collaborated with Park Hyo Shin for this track. The music video will be unveiled on November 29 at 2 PM KST (10:30 PM IST). The second drop features a mystery woman dancing with V as he supposedly celebrates his birthday. Watch the video below. 



BTS ARMY reacts to ‘Winter Ahead’ teaser 2


One user wrote, “The world has definitely become a more beautiful place with your presence. You add humanity, dignity, and authenticity to everything. Captain Kim Taehyung.”

“Kim Taehyung is so unique, multifaceted, simply amazing. He doesn't follow trends, he is true to himself and passionate about what makes his heartbeat. In the process, he makes our hearts flutter and we are very fortunate to be able to experience his music and everything else he brings to our lives,” added another. 

One user commented, “Taehyung has something special about him. It's not just his looks, he has a beautiful aura about him. He processes life differently, a very eclectic, elegant, old soul is what makes him special. He and the others need to be freed from the chains of K-pop. They have outgrown "boyband" and K-pop.”

BTS’ V shares a special message from the military 

V took to Weverse and shared a picture looking all buffed up in his military uniform. He also shared a glimpse of the fresh snowfall and wrote, “Are you doing well? Did you see the snow? It's the beginning of winter. ARMYs, next year, let's have lots of fun with Bangtan too okay? okay? Okay?”

V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS Kim Taehyung Korean Entertainment Kpop Korean Entertainment Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK