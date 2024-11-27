‘Winter Ahead’ teaser 2 features a mystery woman dancing with V aka Kim Taehyung as he supposedly celebrates his birthday, the BTS ARMY has reacted to the clip that has gone viral

Stills of V from Winter Ahead teaser 2

South Korean boy band BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is back with the second teaser for his upcoming song ‘Winter Ahead’. The K-pop idol has collaborated with Park Hyo Shin for this track. The music video will be unveiled on November 29 at 2 PM KST (10:30 PM IST). The second drop features a mystery woman dancing with V as he supposedly celebrates his birthday. Watch the video below.

BTS ARMY reacts to ‘Winter Ahead’ teaser 2

One user wrote, “The world has definitely become a more beautiful place with your presence. You add humanity, dignity, and authenticity to everything. Captain Kim Taehyung.”

“Kim Taehyung is so unique, multifaceted, simply amazing. He doesn't follow trends, he is true to himself and passionate about what makes his heartbeat. In the process, he makes our hearts flutter and we are very fortunate to be able to experience his music and everything else he brings to our lives,” added another.

One user commented, “Taehyung has something special about him. It's not just his looks, he has a beautiful aura about him. He processes life differently, a very eclectic, elegant, old soul is what makes him special. He and the others need to be freed from the chains of K-pop. They have outgrown "boyband" and K-pop.”

BTS’ V shares a special message from the military

V took to Weverse and shared a picture looking all buffed up in his military uniform. He also shared a glimpse of the fresh snowfall and wrote, “Are you doing well? Did you see the snow? It's the beginning of winter. ARMYs, next year, let's have lots of fun with Bangtan too okay? okay? Okay?”

#V POSTED A PIC ON WEVERSE



Are you doing well?

Did you see the snow?

It's the beginning of winter❄️

ARMYs are having a great time Next year, let's put on our Bangtan and have fun again? What? What? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/oLy9qwUOxI — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) November 26, 2024

V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.