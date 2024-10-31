BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung shared a series of unseen pictures on Instagram after a fellow soldier penned a heartfelt note for the K-pop idol expressing gratitude

BTS' V Pic/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, who continues to fulfill his mandatory military service, shared a series of unseen pictures on Instagram after a fellow soldier penned a heartfelt note for the K-pop idol expressing gratitude. The pictures offered a glimpse of V’s life in the army, also indicating how buffed up he has become.

BTS’ V gets a heartfelt note from a fellow soldier

The note that has been roughly translated from Korean reads, “Hello, Taehyung hyung. Although we had many conversations in the unit, there are still some things I haven’t had a chance to say, so I’m writing them here. Since you transferred to our unit in February, whenever we worked out together, even if we thought, ‘Shall we rest today?’ we always encouraged each other to keep going. The gym equipment in our unit was limited, but you generously donated so we could work out better. You bought me Haagen Dazs at the PX, treated me to meals when your song ‘Friends’ was released, and always listened and gave advice when I had concerns.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 황성현 (@su_hy1)

Fellow soldier thanks BTS’ V for career advice

The soldier continued, “Even though I hadn’t decided on a career, he talked to me about fields that interested me and recommended books. and when I eventually chose a different path from what he had suggested, he still trusted me without saying a word, which was incredibly touching. He treated my dreams as if they were his own and believed in me even when I wasn’t sure of myself. Because of him, I could solidify my goals even more. Now that I’ve completed my service, I’m ready to give my best and keep moving forward, inspired by the trust and support he’s shown me.”

“Even though we’re physically apart, I’ll always keep him in my heart, and, during tough times or moments when I feel like giving up, I’ll remember the dream he helped me find and keep working hard. Thank you for sharing laughs and enduring difficult training together, whether it felt short or long,” he added.

V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025.