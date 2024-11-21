BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung was suspected to be in breach of military rules after a statement by former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. However, the military's statement has cleared him off all doubts

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin's statement on receiving calls from BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung may have landed the latter in trouble. Reportedly, Min Hee Jin during a live broadcast claimed that BTS’s V frequently contacts her, even claiming that he sent her a text at dawn on her birthday, December 16. The date falls days after V began his military training on December 11. 2023. The statement led to debates on the internet on whether V received special privileges. Some also doubted the claims made by Hee Jin.

Reportedly, a netizen also filed a complaint alleging that V used his mobile phone during his training days amounts to preferential treatment and a potential breach of military regulations. The complaint only escalated the matter as it drew much public attention towards the matter. It became so huge that the South Korean military issued an official statement following an investigation on the same.

A report in Koreaboo reveals military's official response on the matter. On November 20, a document surfaced online, reportedly containing the results of the investigation. The document detailed both the petitioner’s concerns and the military’s review of the situation.

Here’s what the military had to say:

1. Policy on Mobile Phone Usage in Training

Military recruits are allowed to use their mobile phones during designated rest periods, such as weekends and public holidays. These periods are limited to one hour per day.

2. Verification of V’s Mobile Usage

Contrary to the allegations, the investigation confirmed that V adhered to the rules. He used his phone only during the permitted afternoon time slot and not during early morning hours as claimed.

3. Special Treatment Allegations

The military found no evidence to support claims that V was given special privileges or permission to use his phone outside the standard allowed times.

4. Privacy Concerns

Details about V’s specific call and text records could not be disclosed, as doing so would violate the Personal Information Protection Act and the Telecommunications Privacy Act.

What Min Hee Jin said on the live broadcast

Talking about her interactions with V, Min Hee Jin said, “V occasionally calls me from the military. He’s a very bright and cheery kid. After some time passed, he told me he was also trying to gauge when it would be okay to contact me. I told him, ‘Thanks for being concerned about me."

According to Koreaboo, she further said, “On my birthday, he even sent me a text at dawn to say, ‘Happy Birthday.’ It made me think he’s truly a kind and genuine person. I’m very thankful." But Jin did not make it clear which birthday she was talking about. The comments were made on a live broadcast last month during an interview with renowned music critic Kim Young Dae.