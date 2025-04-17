The Supreme Court will hear petitions from Muslims seeking to be governed by Indian succession law rather than Shariat, without giving up their religion. The court has issued notices to the Centre and Kerala government and will club similar pleas for a collective hearing

The court has also directed that this case be clubbed with other similar petitions that are currently pending.

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a significant and potentially precedent-setting case on whether Muslims in India can be governed by secular Indian succession law instead of Islamic Shariat law, without giving up their religious identity.

According to ANI, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar on Thursday took cognisance of a petition filed by Naushad K K, a resident of Thrissur district in Kerala. The petitioner has argued that he wishes to be governed by Indian succession law applicable to other citizens of the country, rather than by personal religious law, all while continuing to practise Islam.

The bench has issued notices to the Union Government and the Kerala State Government, seeking their responses to the plea. As per ANI, the court has also directed that this case be clubbed with other similar petitions that are currently pending.

One of the linked cases is that of Safiya P M, a resident of Alappuzha and the general secretary of the group ‘Ex-Muslims of Kerala’. Safiya had earlier approached the court in April last year with a similar plea, stating that although she identifies as a non-believing Muslim, she wanted to deal with her ancestral property in accordance with Indian succession law rather than under the framework of Shariat.

Additionally, the Supreme Court is already in possession of a third related petition filed as far back as 2016 by the ‘Quran Sunnat Society’. That case also seeks judicial clarity on whether Muslims can voluntarily opt out of being governed by personal laws in certain civil matters, such as inheritance and property succession, without facing religious consequences.

(With inputs from ANI)