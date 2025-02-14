"Waqf Amendment Bill is not right": All India Shia Personal Law Board may approach Supreme Court

To mobilize support and chart a course of action, Abbas plans to convene a meeting with the executive board of the All India Shia Personal Law Board

The Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked intense opposition from the All India Shia Personal Law Board, with General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas vehemently criticising the proposed legislation on Thursday.

Abbas termed the bill as "not right" and announced that the Board would formally oppose it and vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary, indicating the Board's determination to challenge the bill.

"The Waqf Amendment Bill is not right. Through the All India Shia Personal Law Board, we are opposing this bill. I will soon hold a meeting of the executive board of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, and if necessary, we will approach the Supreme Court," he said.

The controversy surrounding the Waqf Amendment Bill has been brewing for some time, with various stakeholders expressing concerns over its provisions. The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, which governs the management of Waqf properties across India.

Meanwhile, the Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled in both houses of Parliament but was later adjourned to March 10.

The JPC report on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 was also tabled in the two Houses of Parliament.

While BJP member Jagdambika Pal, who was JPC Chairperson, tabled the report in Lok Sabha, party MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni tabled it in the Rajya Sabha.

They also tabled a copy of the record of evidence given before the panel on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

With opposition members protesting in the Lok Sabha that all their dissent notes had not been included, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government would have no opposition if the opposition notes were added to the report.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 addresses these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

