Breaking News
Borivli hawkers’ menace: Mr. Commissioner, how are you going to reclaim this road?, asks State Human Rights Commission
Mid-Day Investigation: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane
Mumbai: BJP opposes Urdu study centre in Byculla, wants to use the building for ITI instead
Dadar railway station bridges rerouted for crowd management, check details
Nalasopara demolition will leave around 6,000 people homeless
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS V aka Kim Taehyung asks Whats your fantasy as he burns up the dance floor watch video

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung asks ‘What’s your fantasy’ as he burns up the dance floor - watch video

Updated on: 29 November,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Top

BTS star V and choreographer Lee danced to the song What's Your Fantasy ft. Shawnna by Ludacris. The K-pop idol can be seen flaunting his biceps in a sleeveless vest

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung asks ‘What’s your fantasy’ as he burns up the dance floor - watch video

BTS' V in viral dance video

Listen to this article
BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung asks ‘What’s your fantasy’ as he burns up the dance floor - watch video
x
00:00

South Korean celebrity choreographer Leejung Lee surprised the BTS ARMY by dropping a sneak peek of V aka Kim Taehyung practicing with her for a dance session. Hours later, she posted the full video of them matching steps and setting the internet ablaze. 


V and Lee danced to the song What's Your Fantasy ft. Shawnna by Ludacris. The K-pop idol can be seen flaunting his biceps in a sleeveless vest, a flannel shirt around his waist, and black cargo trousers. After the video was posted on Instagram, V commented, “Next year I'll do the dance dance one more time.” Watch the video below. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leejung Lee 리정 (@leejung_lee)


BTS ARMY reacts to V’s stunning dance video 

One user wrote, “Gonna be so embarrassing when my family asks me why I keep listening to Ludacris at Thanksgiving dinner later.”

“Can we just point out how this reel got 22 million views in just 8 hrs,” marked another. 

Another user commented, “This just added 50 years to my life span I fear.”

“I can't stop myself from watching this .... Kim Taehyung what have you done,” added one ARMY. 

BTS’ V shares a special message from the military 

Earlier, V took to Weverse and shared a picture looking all buffed up in his military uniform. He also shared a glimpse of the fresh snowfall and wrote, “Are you doing well? Did you see the snow? It's the beginning of winter. ARMYs, next year, let's have lots of fun with Bangtan too okay? okay? Okay?”

V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

So far BTS members Jin and J-hope have completed their mandatory military service and are busy working on their solo projects. Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook are yet to be discharged. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS Kim Taehyung Kpop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK