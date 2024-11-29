BTS star V and choreographer Lee danced to the song What's Your Fantasy ft. Shawnna by Ludacris. The K-pop idol can be seen flaunting his biceps in a sleeveless vest

BTS' V in viral dance video

Listen to this article BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung asks ‘What’s your fantasy’ as he burns up the dance floor - watch video x 00:00

South Korean celebrity choreographer Leejung Lee surprised the BTS ARMY by dropping a sneak peek of V aka Kim Taehyung practicing with her for a dance session. Hours later, she posted the full video of them matching steps and setting the internet ablaze.

ADVERTISEMENT

V and Lee danced to the song What's Your Fantasy ft. Shawnna by Ludacris. The K-pop idol can be seen flaunting his biceps in a sleeveless vest, a flannel shirt around his waist, and black cargo trousers. After the video was posted on Instagram, V commented, “Next year I'll do the dance dance one more time.” Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leejung Lee 리정 (@leejung_lee)

BTS ARMY reacts to V’s stunning dance video

One user wrote, “Gonna be so embarrassing when my family asks me why I keep listening to Ludacris at Thanksgiving dinner later.”

“Can we just point out how this reel got 22 million views in just 8 hrs,” marked another.

Another user commented, “This just added 50 years to my life span I fear.”

“I can't stop myself from watching this .... Kim Taehyung what have you done,” added one ARMY.

BTS’ V shares a special message from the military

Earlier, V took to Weverse and shared a picture looking all buffed up in his military uniform. He also shared a glimpse of the fresh snowfall and wrote, “Are you doing well? Did you see the snow? It's the beginning of winter. ARMYs, next year, let's have lots of fun with Bangtan too okay? okay? Okay?”

V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

So far BTS members Jin and J-hope have completed their mandatory military service and are busy working on their solo projects. Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook are yet to be discharged.