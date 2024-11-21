BTS' J-hope hopped on a quick Weverse Live session to engage with the ARMY. He put on his pajamas, popped on a sheet mask, did his skincare routine, and got in bed for the virtual rendezvous

BTS J-hope Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope, who was discharged from the military last month, took a trip to Los Angeles. As he packed to head back home, the K-pop idol hopped on a quick Weverse Live session to engage with the ARMY. He put on his pajamas, popped on a sheet mask, did his skincare routine, and got in bed for the virtual rendezvous.

BTS’ J-hope hops on Weverse to interact with ARMY

J-hope packed for his trip back home and said, “Everyone, I have to go to sleep, but I can’t sleep. Why can’t I sleep? I saw Jin-hyung’s showcase. Your songs are so good, hyung. What song by Jin-hyung do I like? I really like the song he did with Wendy (Red Velvet). Hyung performed live so well.”

J-hope, who is easily scared reacted cutely when one ARMY tried to pull a prank. He said, “‘Who’s that behind you?’ Don’t do that anymore! I won’t believe you anymore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

He further stated how he planned to attend a Sabrina Carpenter concert but wasn't able to due to a packed schedule.

He concluded by reminiscing about the day he got discharged from the military when Jin came to receive him. “I can’t forget that day, the day after I was discharged... I can’t tell you much about it but the (Running Wild) challenge that came out was filmed on the day after I was discharged. Ah, really. There were a lot of things that happened,” said J-hope.

BTS’ J-hope's military service

J-hope was discharged from his mandatory military service last month, after completing an 18-month commitment. He was greeted by Jin, who was discharged in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary.

The other members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook began their military service in December 2023, with the group expected to regroup in 2025 once all have completed their obligations. Suga was enlisted in September 2023.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.