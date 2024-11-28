South Korean boy band BTS star Kim Taehyung appeared on choregrapher Leejung Lee’s social media account. The video shared by the dancing queen shows V practicing his moves

BTS' V in viral dance practice video

Listen to this article BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung turns up the heat as he flexes his biceps in viral dance practice video x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, who is currently fulfilling his military service, surprised the ARMY by appearing on choreographer Leejung Lee’s social media account. The video shared by the dancing queen shows V practicing his moves. The cherry on top for this viral moment was the K-pop idol flaunting his biceps in a sleeveless vest, a flannel shirt around his waist, and black cargo trousers. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

📸 INSTAGRAM



V story:

@/leejung_lee Seriously the last time pic.twitter.com/EFUCadr5bw — BTS News & Updates⁷ (@dalbitbangtan) November 28, 2024

BTS ARMY reacts to V’s viral dance practice video

The clips show Kim Taehyung gearing up to burn up the dance floor and also drinking water in between amid the rigorous routine.

One user wrote, “Kim Taehyung is adamant in killing us these days. Man, have mercy.”

“Omg is this my cute tae??? Tf omg I thought he's some kind of bikers or gym rat boy omg my heart,” added another.

One user commented, “Just imagine all of them in the concert after their discharge.”

BTS’ V shares a special message from the military

Earlier, V took to Weverse and shared a picture looking all buffed up in his military uniform. He also shared a glimpse of the fresh snowfall and wrote, “Are you doing well? Did you see the snow? It's the beginning of winter. ARMYs, next year, let's have lots of fun with Bangtan too okay? okay? Okay?”

V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government.

On the music front, the K-pop idol has collaborated with Park Hyo Shin for this track. The music video will be unveiled on November 29 at 2 PM KST (10:30 PM IST). He was also featured in the travel show ‘Are You Sure?!’ with Jimin and Jungkook. He joined his bandmates for the part that was filmed at Jeju Island. Produced exclusively for Disney+Hotstar, ‘Are You Sure?!’ offers an intimate look at Jimin and Jungkook’s travels across diverse locations. Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, the series spans New York, South Korea, and Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes.