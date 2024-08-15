Jungkook can be seen running around shirtless holding a water gun and taking down Jimin first who is lying down on the floor, he also playfully attacked a shirtless V

South Korean boy band BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung joined Jungkook and Jimin for the third episode of their travel show ‘Are You Sure?!’ The K-pop idol joined his bandmates for the part that was filmed at Jeju Island. As the BTS ARMY sat down to binge on another hour’s worth of content, the shirtless bit was unmissable, leaving many thirsting.

Jungkook can be seen running around shirtless holding a water gun and taking down Jimin first who is lying down on the floor. V, who was changing, appears shirtless too and while he expresses being exhausted, Jungkook hits him with the water gun as well.

One ARMY wrote, “SHIRT what's that bro it's not in their vocabulary.”

“I've seen these two shirtless more than I've seen my friends this year,” added another.

Another commented, “Never have I thought I'll get to see the maknae roaming here and there shirtless am I dreaming”

Earlier, the trio, fondly called VMinKook sat down for a video that was shared by BANGTANTV on YouTube. The maknae (youngsters) line surprised the ARMY given how in the present they’re fulfilling their military service.

In the clip, the three say, “It’s been a while since we greeted you all through a video. We are here today for a new travel vlog-themed ‘Are You Sure?!’. The name sounds full of surprises already and though it’s a travel vlog, it really captures all of our ups and downs. You’ll be seeing more than just moments of relaxation. You’ll see us as we are, and perhaps a bit too much as we are, but you will see our various sites and it will also be filled with many fun and unpredictable moments. ARMY have always loved seeing us together on our trips, so we are excited and looking forward to seeing your reactions to this series too. We’ll share more details with you soon. So please stay tuned. We hope this announcement comes to you all as a gift, we’ll say goodbye for now.”

Produced exclusively for Disney+Hotstar, ‘Are You Sure?!’ promises an intimate look at the Jimin and Jungkook’s travels across three diverse locations. The first two episodes are out already.

Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, the series spans New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes.

The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19.