Ticket sales for BTS’ J-hope’s Los Angeles concert postponed due to ongoing wildfires

Updated on: 15 January,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
BTS member J-hope’s music agency BigHit has decided to postpone ticket sales for the Hope On The Stage concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles due to the ongoing wildfires

BTS' J-hope Pic/Facebook

Amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope’s music agency BigHit has decided to postpone ticket sales for the Hope On The Stage concert at BMO Stadium. According to their post on Weverse, tickets will be released later. “Due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, ticket open schedules for shows at BMO Stadium will be announced at a later date. Thank you for your patience,” their statement read. 


Hope on the Stage - North America leg 


The BTS music agency wrote on Weverse, “We are pleased to inform you on how to purchase tickets for j-hope Tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ in NORTH AMERICA. Please note that ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale methods vary by city.”


The event schedule is as follows:

On March 13 (Thursday) and March 14 (Friday), the event will take place in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

On March 17 (Monday) and March 18 (Tuesday), it will be held in Chicago (Rosemont) at the Allstate Arena.

From March 22 (Saturday) to March 23 (Sunday), the event will occur in Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes.

On March 26 (Wednesday) and March 27 (Thursday), it will take place in San Antonio at the Frost Bank Center.

On March 31 (Monday) and April 1 (Tuesday), the event will be in Oakland at the Oakland Arena.

On April 4 (Friday) and April 6 (Sunday), it will happen in Los Angeles at the BMO Stadium.

All tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Presale registration with ARMY membership began on January 14 and will go on till January 19. Meanwhile, the general on-sale date is January 23. 

Destruction caused by LA wildfires 

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the area has risen to 16. Since the fires first began last week just north of downtown Los Angeles, they have burned more than 12,000 structures, a term that includes homes, apartment buildings, businesses, outbuildings, and vehicles. No cause has been determined for the largest fires, and early estimates indicate the wildfires could be the nation's costliest ever. 

Several high-profile celebs, including Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and Anthony Hopkins, have lost their homes in the wildfires.

Meanwhile, this will be J-hope’s first tour after fulfilling his military service. The ARMY is looking forward to yet another experience of a lifetime. 

