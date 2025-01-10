Just yesterday, news came in that information about J-Hope's upcoming tour had leaked online. Now, J-Hope has announced his upcoming solo tour, Hope on the Stage

In Pic: J-Hope's solo tour poster

BTS member J-Hope has announced his upcoming solo tour, Hope on the Stage, and we can't keep calm. The poster for his new solo tour is out, and ARMY is going crazy over the biggest announcement they have been waiting for. Just yesterday, news came in that information about J-Hope's upcoming tour had leaked online. The leaked information stated that J-Hope's much-awaited Seoul concert dates would be from February 28 to March 2.

J-Hope announce a tour

The official poster for J-Hope's new show featured the same information that was leaked yesterday. The poster showed J-Hope striking a stylish pose in a black outfit. The poster has Hope on the Stage Seoul written on it. It also includes information about the dates and times he will be performing: on February 28 at 7 PM, March 1 at 6 PM, and March 2 at 5 PM. J-Hope will be performing at the KSPO Dome. The poster also mentioned that his concert will be streamed live.

Fans react to J-Hope’s tour

ARMY has gone crazy and started reacting to the poster. One fan wrote, "Me: right person, wrong place." Another said, "NOOOOO!!! People, I don't think I can go (I don't have money)." A third user commented, "FINALYYYYYYYYY J-HOPE KING IS COMING TOUR AAAH OH MY GOOOOOD, OH MY HEART." Another wrote, "AHHHHHH I'M SO HAPPY." "Soooo excited!!!!!!!!!" one more user commented.

Earlier, while updating fans about the possibility of a tour, J-Hope said in a live stream, "People keep mentioning a tour, aha. Everyone, do you want me to do a tour?"

J-Hope on returning from the military

J-Hope and Jin have completed their mandatory military service, while the other BTS members—Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, and RM—are still serving. After being discharged from the military, J-Hope thanked his fans and reporters during a media interaction. He said, “I have to say a word of thanks. Firstly, thank you so much. I was discharged from the military in good health. Thank you, really. I want to thank all the reporters who came this long way. And I was able to finish my service well and in good health, thanks to the fans.”