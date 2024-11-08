Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS Jungkooks I Am Still docuseries to release in December on Disney Hotstar check out date and time

BTS: Jungkook’s ‘I Am Still’ docuseries to release in December on Disney+ Hotstar - check out date and time

Updated on: 08 November,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the post shared on Weverse, the ‘I Am Still’ docuseries comprises three episodes. It covers Jungkook’s “golden moments” as he traveled around the world to promote his music

BTS: Jungkook’s ‘I Am Still’ docuseries to release in December on Disney+ Hotstar - check out date and time

BTS' Jungkook in I Am Still Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article
BTS: Jungkook’s ‘I Am Still’ docuseries to release in December on Disney+ Hotstar - check out date and time
x
00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Jungkook, who recently made waves with his documentary  ‘I Am Still’ released in theatres worldwide, will now be seen in a docuseries for the same. In an announcement made by their official handle on Weverse, the series is set to arrive on OTT in December. 





BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘I Am Still’ docuseries to release on Disney+ Hotstar

According to the post shared on Weverse, the ‘I Am Still’ docuseries comprises three episodes. It covers Jungkook’s “golden moments” as he traveled around the world to promote his music for about eight months. It also includes unreleased interviews, behind-the-scenes clips, and the full version of “Jung Kook ‘GOLDEN’ Live On Stage.” It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 3 at 5 PM (KST). 

‘Jung Kook: I Am Still’ documentary was released in India on September 21 and 22, which was also the K-pop idol's birth month.

BTS’ Jungkook’s rise to stardom 

Jungkook achieved stardom worldwide with his debut solo single "Seven (feat. Latto)" which came out in 2023. The young artist made history and debuted at No.1 as the first Asian solo artist on three international charts upon the release of the track. He is the only K-pop solo artist to reach a significant milestone of having three singles ("Seven," "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)," and "Standing Next to You") from his debut album “Golden” in the top 10 of the Billboard HOT 100. "Golden" further solidified his success, staying for 24 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200.

BTS' Jungkook’s military enlistment

Jungkook enlisted in the military in November 2023. He had earlier shared a statement which read, "Thank you so much for supporting my dream and walking with me silently. I'm careful to tell you to wait for me while I'm in the military a year and a half is a long time, so I can't say anything selfish. I promise that I'll be back on stage with a more mature side than I always am. I will miss you deeply in my heart as I wait for the day when we can meet again and share new stories. Please don't get sick, and stay healthy. I love you."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jungkook BTS Kpop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK