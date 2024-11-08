According to the post shared on Weverse, the ‘I Am Still’ docuseries comprises three episodes. It covers Jungkook’s “golden moments” as he traveled around the world to promote his music

BTS' Jungkook in I Am Still Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS member Jungkook, who recently made waves with his documentary ‘I Am Still’ released in theatres worldwide, will now be seen in a docuseries for the same. In an announcement made by their official handle on Weverse, the series is set to arrive on OTT in December.

<JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL> THE ORIGINAL



Jung Kook's DOCU SERIES coming soon!



🔗More info: https://t.co/DCTXnsu52O

📺 Dec 3, 5PM (KST) on Disney+ globally

📺12월 3일, 오후 5시 디즈니+ 전세계 동시 공개#정국 #JungKook #JUNGKOOK_IAMSTILL pic.twitter.com/knUZzHuar0 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 8, 2024

BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘I Am Still’ docuseries to release on Disney+ Hotstar

According to the post shared on Weverse, the ‘I Am Still’ docuseries comprises three episodes. It covers Jungkook’s “golden moments” as he traveled around the world to promote his music for about eight months. It also includes unreleased interviews, behind-the-scenes clips, and the full version of “Jung Kook ‘GOLDEN’ Live On Stage.” It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 3 at 5 PM (KST).

‘Jung Kook: I Am Still’ documentary was released in India on September 21 and 22, which was also the K-pop idol's birth month.

BTS’ Jungkook’s rise to stardom

Jungkook achieved stardom worldwide with his debut solo single "Seven (feat. Latto)" which came out in 2023. The young artist made history and debuted at No.1 as the first Asian solo artist on three international charts upon the release of the track. He is the only K-pop solo artist to reach a significant milestone of having three singles ("Seven," "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)," and "Standing Next to You") from his debut album “Golden” in the top 10 of the Billboard HOT 100. "Golden" further solidified his success, staying for 24 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200.

BTS' Jungkook’s military enlistment

Jungkook enlisted in the military in November 2023. He had earlier shared a statement which read, "Thank you so much for supporting my dream and walking with me silently. I'm careful to tell you to wait for me while I'm in the military a year and a half is a long time, so I can't say anything selfish. I promise that I'll be back on stage with a more mature side than I always am. I will miss you deeply in my heart as I wait for the day when we can meet again and share new stories. Please don't get sick, and stay healthy. I love you."