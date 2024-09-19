The clip that has surfaced on social media, left the BTS ARMY emotional as Jimin and Jungkook bid farewell to their professional lives and embarked on a new journey with shaved heads

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook in Are you Sure?! Pic/X

Listen to this article BTS: Jimin, Jungkook surprise ARMY with unseen footage from their military enlistment day in ‘Are You Sure?!’ final episode x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook, who kick-started their travel series in ‘Are You Sure?!’ gave the ARMY an epic finale to remember as it ended on September 19. The duo had filmed for the show before their military enlistment. The clip that has surfaced on social media, left ARMY emotional as the two bid farewell to their professional lives and embarked on a new journey with shaved heads. Watch the video below.

JIMIN AND JUNGKOOK DOING THE “Are You Sure?!” THING RIGHT BEFORE ENLISTING, NOOO 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tcnyuI53k9 — moni⁷ 𖠌 (@sevenrchive) September 19, 2024

BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook’s military enlistment

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military in November 2023. Jimin, who released his second album MUSE in July, shared an update from his military life and wrote, “I'm doing well in the military, so don't worry about anything and I hope you take care of your health. (It's summer, so you have to drink a lot of water!!!!) (Don't turn on the air conditioner or fan too hard at night! You have to be careful of the heat!!) Anyway...Haha, I'll get going now!”

Jungkook had earlier shared a statement which read, "Thank you so much for supporting my dream and walking with me silently. I'm careful to tell you to wait for me while I'm in the military a year and a half is a long time, so I can't say anything selfish. I promise that I'll be back on stage with a more mature side than I always am. I will miss you deeply in my heart as I wait for the day when we can meet again and share new stories. Please don't get sick, and stay healthy. I love you."

About BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s ‘Are You Sure?!’

Produced exclusively for Disney+Hotstar, ‘Are You Sure?!’ promises an intimate look at the Jimin and Jungkook’s travels across three diverse locations. Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, the series spans New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes. The eight-part series was aired every Thursday.

BTS has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with the members carrying on individual activities until their reunion, which is expected in 2025.

Formed in 2010, also known as the Bangtan Boys, they took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some downtime to recharge.