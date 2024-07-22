Jimin enlisted in the military in November of last year and was accompanied by RM, V, and Jungkook

BTS' Jimin Pic/X

Listen to this article BTS member Jimin shares military update: 'Now I'm a soldier, so I've become careful' x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS’ member Jimin, who is out with his second album MUSE shared a letter of gratitude thanking the ARMY for their support. The album comprises seven tracks - Rebirth (Intro), Slow Dance, Closer Than This, Interlude: Showtime, Be Mine, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, and Who.

The singing sensation who is currently serving in the military shared a note on Weverse that read, “Hello, everyone. I'm Jimin. My second album "MUSE" is finally out! Thank you so much to ARMY for waiting and supporting us. I really wanted to play it for you soon, so I was really happy that it finally came out Haha. Well, I wanted to brag to you and talk a lot about El-Bum, but now I'm a soldier, so I've become careful about SNS. I'm always sorry and thank you for making you wait.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm doing well in the military, so don't worry about anything and I hope you take care of your health. (It's summer, so you have to drink a lot of water!!!!) (Don't turn on the air conditioner or fan too hard at night! You have to be careful of the heat!!) Anyway...Haha, I'll get going now! Thank you for enjoying the song. I'll be back with a better song and performance next time I love you always. I love you. I love you ARMY,” he added.

Jimin enlisted in the military in November last year. He was accompanied by RM, V, and Jungkook. The group has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with the members carrying on individual activities until their reunion, which is expected in 2025.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some downtime to recharge.

Besides that, Jimin and Jungkook are gearing up to showcase their adventures in a brand-new travel reality series titled 'Are You Sure?!'. Produced exclusively for Disney+, the series promises an intimate look at the duo's travels across three diverse locations.

Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, 'Are You Sure?!' is set to premiere on August 8, offering fans a glimpse into the personal journeys of these beloved K-pop idols. The series will span across New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes.

Meanwhile, BTS member Jin, who recently completed his military service, was seen as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

(With inputs from Agencies)