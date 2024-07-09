Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS ARMY Day Jungkook unwinds in Qatar during FIFA World Cup in viral video Bangtan Bomb

BTS ARMY Day: Jungkook unwinds in Qatar during FIFA World Cup in viral video | Bangtan Bomb

Updated on: 09 July,2024 10:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Top

The clip of Jungkook shows him unwinding in Qatar ahead of his performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in 2022

BTS ARMY Day: Jungkook unwinds in Qatar during FIFA World Cup in viral video | Bangtan Bomb

In Pic: Jungkook

Listen to this article
BTS ARMY Day: Jungkook unwinds in Qatar during FIFA World Cup in viral video | Bangtan Bomb
x
00:00

It’s BTS ARMY Day and to make it extra special Bangtan TV dropped three bombs on YouTube. These include videos featuring Jungkook, V, and Jimin. For those unversed, July 9 is a special day among the septet and their devoted followers. 


The clip of Jungkook shows him unwinding in Qatar ahead of his performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in 2022. 


The youngest BTS member is seen arriving at the airport all sleepy and zooming straight to his hotel where he takes a dip in the pool while also talking about his last-minute change in the dance performance for the grand event. 


Clad in black swimming gear, he practices his dance steps while still drenched. He also takes a bunch of photos with a picturesque background. He also sits on a rollercoaster at an amusement park and enjoys the bowling alley. 

Watch the video below. 

Jungkook performed the song ‘Dreamers’ on the global stage and was the first K-pop star to do so. Being tapped to perform at the opening ceremony in Qatar, the 'Euphoria' singer debuted the full-English song in front of a packed Albaite Stadium in Alcor. 

As per reports, the song shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries all over the world. Just 13 hours after it first dropped, the single had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 102 different regions, including the world's eight biggest music markets, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Germany and Italy. 

Additionally, 'Dreamers' set the new record for the fastest official FIFA World Cup song to hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States. The song took only 2 hours and 11 minutes to top the chart, according to South Korea's News Herald. 

Jungkook performed 'Dreamers' with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi halfway through the song. Clad in a sparkly black jacket, he showed off his energetic dancing moves along with a bunch of backup dancers. "Look who we are, we are the dreamers/ We make it happen, 'cause we believe it," he sings in the motivational single. "Look who we are, we are the dreamers/ We make it happen 'cause we can see it." 

(With inputs from IANS)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates BTS Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK