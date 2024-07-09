BTS ARMY Day: Jungkook unwinds in Qatar during FIFA World Cup in viral video | Bangtan Bomb

The clip of Jungkook shows him unwinding in Qatar ahead of his performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in 2022

In Pic: Jungkook

It’s BTS ARMY Day and to make it extra special Bangtan TV dropped three bombs on YouTube. These include videos featuring Jungkook, V, and Jimin. For those unversed, July 9 is a special day among the septet and their devoted followers.

The clip of Jungkook shows him unwinding in Qatar ahead of his performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in 2022.

The youngest BTS member is seen arriving at the airport all sleepy and zooming straight to his hotel where he takes a dip in the pool while also talking about his last-minute change in the dance performance for the grand event.

Clad in black swimming gear, he practices his dance steps while still drenched. He also takes a bunch of photos with a picturesque background. He also sits on a rollercoaster at an amusement park and enjoys the bowling alley.

Jungkook performed the song ‘Dreamers’ on the global stage and was the first K-pop star to do so. Being tapped to perform at the opening ceremony in Qatar, the 'Euphoria' singer debuted the full-English song in front of a packed Albaite Stadium in Alcor.

As per reports, the song shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries all over the world. Just 13 hours after it first dropped, the single had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 102 different regions, including the world's eight biggest music markets, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Germany and Italy.

Additionally, 'Dreamers' set the new record for the fastest official FIFA World Cup song to hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States. The song took only 2 hours and 11 minutes to top the chart, according to South Korea's News Herald.

Jungkook performed 'Dreamers' with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi halfway through the song. Clad in a sparkly black jacket, he showed off his energetic dancing moves along with a bunch of backup dancers. "Look who we are, we are the dreamers/ We make it happen, 'cause we believe it," he sings in the motivational single. "Look who we are, we are the dreamers/ We make it happen 'cause we can see it."

