Releasing in the birth month of the beloved idol, the film follows Jungkook through eight months of creating his solo album “Golden” and creating an identity out of the world sensation that is BTS

The young and legendary K-pop member Jungkook of the global sensation BTS reveals his story! PVRINOX Pictures is excited to present ‘Jung Kook: I Am Still’ an exclusive film documenting the inspiring journey of the iconic BTS member as he embarks on his solo career. Releasing in the birth month of the beloved idol, the film follows Jungkook through eight months of creating his solo album “Golden” and creating an identity out of the world sensation that is BTS. The film captures the essence of the global pop star who took the world by storm.

When and where to watch ‘Jung Kook: I Am Still’?

Releasing in India on September 21 and 22, this limited two-day event offers fans an intimate look at Jungkook’s eight-month process of creating his solo album “Golden”, as he steps out of BTS's global spotlight to craft his own identity. This new film offers an intimate look at Jungkook's eight-month journey, featuring exclusive interviews, never-before-seen moments behind the curtain, and mind-blowing concert performances that highlight his relentless dedication and personal growth. A look into the life of the chart-topping heartthrob who has established an identity outside of BTS and captured the attention of music lovers worldwide.

Jungkook never thought of himself as a genius

The powerhouse of talent, Jungkook, in the trailer for ‘I Am Still’ shares, “I never thought of myself as a genius. I just know the areas I lack in so I strive to be better. I always say this but ARMY fires me up. I just follow my own compass.”

Jungkook achieved stardom worldwide with his debut solo single "Seven (feat. Latto)" which came out in 2023. The young artist made history and debuted at No.1 as the first Asian solo artist on three international charts upon the release of the track. He is the only K-pop solo artist to reach a significant milestone of having three singles ("Seven," "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)," and "Standing Next to You") from his debut album “Golden” in the top 10 of the Billboard HOT 100. "Golden" further solidified his success, staying for 24 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200.