South Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member Jungkook is all set for the release of his first official documentary 'Jung Kook: I Am Still'. The trailer for the same was unveiled on BANGTAN TV. It follows the talented and ever-growing artist on his eight-month journey toward becoming a “global pop star” who captivated the global music scene and takes a dive into the K-pop idol’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY. It will be released in theatres worldwide on September 18.

The trailer opens with Jungkook getting ready to perform on stage where he says, “I am suddenly nervous, I’ll do my best guys.”

In 2022, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook decided to take some time off as a group and focus on their solo projects. “Without the power of BTS, just on my own, will I be able to receive the recognition?” asks the golden maknae.

Jungkook came out with his first solo album ‘Golden’ in 2023 comprising songs - "Closer to You", "Seven", and "Standing Next to You". He shares, “With all these achievements, I gained more self-confidence. I think I liked the process itself. I’ll keep going forward.”

“I’ve never thought of myself as a genius, I just know the areas I lack in, so I strive to be better too. I just follow my own compass,” he adds.

Sharing his love for the loyal fans Jungkook states, “I always say this but ARMY always fires me up. It’s always more fun with the fans.”

Besides the album, Jungkook performed the song ‘Dreamers’ on the global stage and was the first K-pop star to do so. Being tapped to perform at the opening ceremony in Qatar, the 'Euphoria' singer debuted the full-English song in front of a packed Albaite Stadium in Alcor.

Meanwhile, Jungkook commenced his compulsory military service in December 2023. In a statement, he wrote on Weverse, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I'm reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up. Every moment I've spent with you has been the brightest time of my life."

He is also seen in the travel series ‘Are You Sure?!’ alongside Jimin which streams on Disney+ Hotstar.