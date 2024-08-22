Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS Jungkook faces his fears of going solo says ARMY always fires me up I Am Still trailer

BTS: Jungkook faces his fears of going solo, says ‘ARMY always fires me up’ | ‘I Am Still’ trailer

Updated on: 22 August,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Top

The trailer for 'I Am Still' opens with BTS member Jungkook getting ready to perform on stage where he says, “I am suddenly nervous, I’ll do my best guys"

BTS: Jungkook faces his fears of going solo, says ‘ARMY always fires me up’ | ‘I Am Still’ trailer

BTS' Jungkook in 'I Am Still' trailer

Listen to this article
BTS: Jungkook faces his fears of going solo, says ‘ARMY always fires me up’ | ‘I Am Still’ trailer
x
00:00

South Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member Jungkook is all set for the release of his first official documentary 'Jung Kook: I Am Still'. The trailer for the same was unveiled on BANGTAN TV. It follows the talented and ever-growing artist on his eight-month journey toward becoming a “global pop star” who captivated the global music scene and takes a dive into the K-pop idol’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY. It will be released in theatres worldwide on September 18. 




The trailer opens with Jungkook getting ready to perform on stage where he says, “I am suddenly nervous, I’ll do my best guys.”


In 2022, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook decided to take some time off as a group and focus on their solo projects. “Without the power of BTS, just on my own, will I be able to receive the recognition?” asks the golden maknae. 

Jungkook came out with his first solo album ‘Golden’ in 2023 comprising songs - "Closer to You", "Seven", and "Standing Next to You". He shares, “With all these achievements, I gained more self-confidence. I think I liked the process itself. I’ll keep going forward.”

“I’ve never thought of myself as a genius, I just know the areas I lack in, so I strive to be better too. I just follow my own compass,” he adds. 

Sharing his love for the loyal fans Jungkook states, “I always say this but ARMY always fires me up. It’s always more fun with the fans.”

Besides the album, Jungkook performed the song ‘Dreamers’ on the global stage and was the first K-pop star to do so. Being tapped to perform at the opening ceremony in Qatar, the 'Euphoria' singer debuted the full-English song in front of a packed Albaite Stadium in Alcor. 

Meanwhile, Jungkook commenced his compulsory military service in December 2023. In a statement, he wrote on Weverse, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I'm reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up. Every moment I've spent with you has been the brightest time of my life."

He is also seen in the travel series ‘Are You Sure?!’ alongside Jimin which streams on Disney+ Hotstar. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jungkook Jeon Jungkook BTS South Korean boy band Kpop Korean Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK