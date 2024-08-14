Experience Jungkook's golden moments in his first official documentary 'I Am Still', coming to theaters worldwide on THIS date, read to know all the details and check out the new poster

BTS' Jungkook Pic/X

South Korean boy band BTS’ agency BigHit Music officially announced the release date for its youngest member Jungkook’s first official documentary 'Jung Kook: I Am Still'. They took to X and dropped a stunning new poster which shows the golden maknae seated wearing a white vest and navy blue cardigan, flaunting his piercings. Check out the poster below.

<JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL>



📆 Sep 18, in Cinemas Worldwide

🔗 https://t.co/IemhFcLUNT



Jung Kook's first official documentary in cinemas worldwide!

정국의 황금빛 순간들을 담은 첫 공식 다큐멘터리를 9월 18일 전세계 극장에서 만나보세요!#정국 #JungKook #JUNGKOOK_IAMSTILL pic.twitter.com/xEoYJwGjbO — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) August 14, 2024

The post read, “Jung Kook's first official documentary in cinemas worldwide! Experience Jungkook's golden moments in his first official documentary, coming to theaters worldwide on September 18!"

It follows the talented and ever-growing artist on his eight-month journey toward becoming a “global pop star” who captivated the global music scene and takes a dive into the star’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY. Catch a sneak peek into how he prepared for his first solo album GOLDEN, scenes from the lively, internationally loved performance at various venues, and never-before-released behind-the-scenes footage of the K-pop idol's inner-most thoughts —all in his first documentary film. Global booking commences on August 21, 2024.

Jungkook recently caused a stir on social media after videos of him allegedly vaping on the travel show 'Are You Sure?!' went viral. He has previously admitted to smoking, hence his loyal fanbase the BTS ARMY was unfazed by the sudden influx of comments on his personal life.

Last month, on BTS ARMY Day (July 9) Bangtan TV dropped three bombs on YouTube. The clip of Jungkook shows him unwinding in Qatar ahead of his performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in 2022. The youngest BTS member is seen arriving at the airport all sleepy and zooming straight to his hotel where he takes a dip in the pool while also talking about his last-minute change in the dance performance for the grand event.

Clad in black swimming gear, he practices his dance steps while still drenched. He also takes a bunch of photos with a picturesque background. He also sits on a rollercoaster at an amusement park and enjoys the bowling alley.

Jungkook performed the song ‘Dreamers’ on the global stage and was the first K-pop star to do so. Being tapped to perform at the opening ceremony in Qatar, the 'Euphoria' singer debuted the full-English song in front of a packed Albaite Stadium in Alcor.

Meanwhile, Jungkook commenced his compulsory military service in December 2023. In a statement, he wrote on Weverse, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I'm reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up. Every moment I've spent with you has been the brightest time of my life."