BTS: Jungkook announced a new content titled 'I Am Still' through BigHit's official Instagram handle

Jungkook

Listen to this article BTS: Jungkook announces new project 'I am Still', to release in cinemas soon x 00:00

BTS member Jungkook has announced a new piece of content titled 'I Am Still'. Without revealing much details it was said that the project will be released in cinemas soon. Titled 'I Am Still', he released a poster of the upcoming project on BTS' official page. The announcement has got ARMY excited for what is to come.

Soon after the announcement, ARMY began to guess what will entail 'I Am Still'. Fans are hoping that it is the return of the artist’s popular Golden Closet Films comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's how fans reacted to the announcement:

pls gimme the date right NEOW! all the info! everything! CHAMPAGNE CONFETTI! pic.twitter.com/Z3pmUXrLPN — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) July 11, 2024

so is jungkook’s documentary titled ‘i am still’ ??? and we’re gonna watch it on big screens ??? OH MY GOD.



pic.twitter.com/STxELQS3M8 — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) July 11, 2024

Meanwhile, on BTS ARMY Day on July 9, Bangtan TV dropped three bombs on YouTube. These include videos featuring Jungkook, V, and Jimin. For those unversed, July 9 is a special day among the septet and their devoted followers. The clip of Jungkook shows him unwinding in Qatar ahead of his performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in 2022.The youngest BTS member is seen arriving at the airport all sleepy and zooming straight to his hotel where he takes a dip in the pool while also talking about his last-minute change in the dance performance for the grand event.

Clad in black swimming gear, he practices his dance steps while still drenched. He also takes a bunch of photos with a picturesque background. He also sits on a rollercoaster at an amusement park and enjoys the bowling alley.

Jungkook performed the song ‘Dreamers’ on the global stage and was the first K-pop star to do so. Being tapped to perform at the opening ceremony in Qatar, the 'Euphoria' singer debuted the full-English song in front of a packed Albaite Stadium in Alcor.

As per reports, the song shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries all over the world. Just 13 hours after it first dropped, the single had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 102 different regions, including the world's eight biggest music markets, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Germany and Italy.