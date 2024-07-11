Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: BMC razes unauthorised section of bar
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Houses stalled as ruling parties protest Opposition boycott of all-party meet
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: ‘TB meds being prescribed for mild cough even in kids,' says IAP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS Jungkook announces new project I am Still to release in cinemas soon

BTS: Jungkook announces new project 'I am Still', to release in cinemas soon

Updated on: 11 July,2024 07:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS: Jungkook announced a new content titled 'I Am Still' through BigHit's official Instagram handle

BTS: Jungkook announces new project 'I am Still', to release in cinemas soon

Jungkook

Listen to this article
BTS: Jungkook announces new project 'I am Still', to release in cinemas soon
x
00:00

BTS member Jungkook has announced a new piece of content titled 'I Am Still'. Without revealing much details it was said that the project will be released in cinemas soon. Titled 'I Am Still', he released a poster of the upcoming project on BTS' official page. The announcement has got ARMY excited for what is to come. 


Soon after the announcement,  ARMY began to guess what will entail 'I Am Still'. Fans are hoping that it is the return of the artist’s popular Golden Closet Films comeback.



Here's how fans reacted to the announcement: 

Meanwhile, on BTS ARMY Day on July 9, Bangtan TV dropped three bombs on YouTube. These include videos featuring Jungkook, V, and Jimin. For those unversed, July 9 is a special day among the septet and their devoted followers. The clip of Jungkook shows him unwinding in Qatar ahead of his performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in 2022.The youngest BTS member is seen arriving at the airport all sleepy and zooming straight to his hotel where he takes a dip in the pool while also talking about his last-minute change in the dance performance for the grand event. 

Clad in black swimming gear, he practices his dance steps while still drenched. He also takes a bunch of photos with a picturesque background. He also sits on a rollercoaster at an amusement park and enjoys the bowling alley. 

Jungkook performed the song ‘Dreamers’ on the global stage and was the first K-pop star to do so. Being tapped to perform at the opening ceremony in Qatar, the 'Euphoria' singer debuted the full-English song in front of a packed Albaite Stadium in Alcor. 

As per reports, the song shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries all over the world. Just 13 hours after it first dropped, the single had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 102 different regions, including the world's eight biggest music markets, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Germany and Italy. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south korea Korean Entertainment Updates Entertainment News entertaintment Jungkook

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK