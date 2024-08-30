While Jungkook has always been the beloved baby of BTS members, he shed his cute image in the recent past and became a hottie with a bunch of piercings and tattoos

Jungkook with Usher and Jack Harlow Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member Jungkook celebrates his birthday on September 1. The golden maknae turns 27 this year. It’s been over a decade since the K-pop idol took over the world with his wide-eyed beauty and soothing voice. In 2023, Jungkook ranked at 191 out of the 200 greatest singers of all time as per Rolling Stone. He was described as “extremely hardworking and humble despite the success he’s experienced at such an early age” and “an extremely gifted singer”. While Jungkook has always been the beloved baby of BTS members, he shed his cute image in the recent past and became a hottie with a bunch of piercings and tattoos. This transition also reflected his professional front.

Here’s a list of songs we never thought BTS’ Jungkook would sing

2U Cover

As a singer, many have envisioned themselves working on certain songs or artists wishing they were a part of their discography. Jungkook took it upon himself to churn out his rendition of ‘2U’ originally by David Guetta and Justin Bieber which came out in 2017. The heavy-hitting EDM was reimagined by Jungkook as a ballad with vocal arrangements made by himself and released on SoundCloud which went viral in no time.

We Don’t Talk Anymore Cover

After ‘2U’ became a success, Jungkook did another cover in the same year with Jimin. They collaborated for Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez‘s duet ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’. Months later in 2018, Jungkook surprised everyone by giving an unforgettable performance of the same song with Charlie live at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards.

Ddaeng Rap

In 2019, during BTS’ 5th Muster, rap line RM, Suga, and J-Hope performed the song ‘Ddaeng’. However, the ARMY was in for a surprise when RM let Jungkook sing his lines leaving the fans watching it live and across the world stunned.

Still With You

The onset of COVID-19 hit BTS and its ARMY across the world. To bring in a sense of reassurance and uplift spirits, Jungkook came up with the jazzy track ‘Still With You’ dedicated to his fans. It certainly felt like a warm hug even though virtually.

Never Not Cover

After collaborating with American singer Lauv for ‘Make It Right’, Jungkook decided to sing an acoustic cover of his song ‘Never Not’. The song became an instant hit thanks to the K-pop idol. It went viral across social media platforms with millions of views.

3D

In 2023, Jungkook came out with his solo album Golden which featured the song 3D alongside American rapper Jack Harlow and a remixed version with Justin Timberlake. The song was an explicit one to compartmentalize it, certainly a first for the K-pop idol, who had been all cutesy but had started showing the signs of maturity with this song where he describes wanting an unattainable person in 3D.

Dreamers

Jungkook performed the song ‘Dreamers’ on the global stage of the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and was the first K-pop star to do so. Being tapped to perform at the opening ceremony in Qatar, he debuted the full English song in front of a packed Albaite Stadium in Alcor. It featured Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi halfway through the song.

Standing Next To You

His other single from Golden was ‘Standing Next To You’ which also had a remixed version in collaboration with Usher. Jungkook was featured in a never-before-seen avatar. Buzz cut, tattooed sleeve, leather outfit, intense expressions, and killer dance moves next to Usher, an ace himself, made this song a massive hit globally.